Underground garage uses ground heat to heat apartments
The startup Enerdrape, which works inside the Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), in Switzerland, has developed a technology that uses the heat emanating from the ground to heat homes. Geothermal panels installed in underground parking lots recover this heat, which is transferred to the apartments.
In the first tests carried out in a garage in the Sébeillon district of Lausanne, the geothermal walls were able to supply a third of the energy needed for heating 60 houses located in the building above, reducing the use of electricity and fossil fuels.
“Our system is designed to make maximum use of underground walls and exploit a natural and sustainable resource in places where it would otherwise not be exploited. Each panel works as a heat exchanger that captures geothermal and environmental energy”, explains company CEO Margaux Peltier.
Warm all year round
Geothermal panels are 1.3 x 0.7 meters and are made of a metal as thin as a piece of fabric. A heat pump causes the energy captured from the ground to circulate throughout the building, providing a constant supply of heat throughout the year, regardless of the ambient temperature.
The idea of the EPFL researchers is to use a large space, generally unused in underground parking lots spread across cities, to install geothermal heating systems using a renewable and practically inexhaustible source of energy.
“Soil temperature does not change when you reach a few meters below the surface. This means that the energy generated by the geothermal panels does not depend on climatic conditions and variations, or whether it is winter or summer to ensure efficient heat supply”, adds Peltier.
Easy to install
According to the engineers, the geothermal panels could be installed in new buildings or in existing buildings in the next two or three years. In addition, this heat capture system has a cost comparable to other conventional solutions with an equivalent or better yield.
The only problem is that, in order to function properly, the concrete walls of the parking lot where the geothermal panels will be installed must remain in contact directly to the ground, so that the devices can capture energy more efficiently and without waste.
“Our technology can be used not only in underground parking lots, but also in train stations and subway. This research shows that our geothermal panels can work effectively even with a more rounded shape, as is necessary for the interior of a tunnel, for example”, concludes Peltier.
Source: EPFL
