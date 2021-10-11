underground-garage-uses-ground-heat-to-heat-apartments

The startup Enerdrape, which works inside the Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), in Switzerland, has developed a technology that uses the heat emanating from the ground to heat homes. Geothermal panels installed in underground parking lots recover this heat, which is transferred to the apartments.

System will cool the temperature of entire buildings without the use of electricity



Global warming may have already reached its irreversible point in the Arctic

Project to “block” sunlight, supported by Bill Gates, is postponed to 2022

In the first tests carried out in a garage in the Sébeillon district of Lausanne, the geothermal walls were able to supply a third of the energy needed for heating 60 houses located in the building above, reducing the use of electricity and fossil fuels.

“Our system is designed to make maximum use of underground walls and exploit a natural and sustainable resource in places where it would otherwise not be exploited. Each panel works as a heat exchanger that captures geothermal and environmental energy”, explains company CEO Margaux Peltier.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Warm all year round

Geothermal panels are 1.3 x 0.7 meters and are made of a metal as thin as a piece of fabric. A heat pump causes the energy captured from the ground to circulate throughout the building, providing a constant supply of heat throughout the year, regardless of the ambient temperature.