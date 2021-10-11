fiat-pulse-will-have-the-most-powerful-1.0-turbo-engine-in-compact-suvs

Fiat confirmed that the Pulse, its first SUV manufactured in Brazil, will be equipped with the most powerful and economical 1.0 turbo engine in the category. According to the Italian automaker, the flex thruster will dump 130cv when fueled with ethanol and 125cv with gasoline, always with the torque of 20, 4 kgf/m to 1.130 rpm. In addition, consumption will be one of the most interesting, with averages of 12 km/l (gasoline) on an urban circuit.

In this way, the Fiat Pulse surpasses the then leader in the segment, the Volkswagen Nivus, which is equipped with 1.0 TSI engine of 130cv in ethanol (116 cv in gasoline) and 100, 4 kgf/m of torque at 2.10 rpm According to Fiat, with the new thruster, the Pulse will make a 0 to 109 km/h in only 9.4 seconds, against the seconds of the German rival, , Chevrolet Tracker 1.0 turbo 8s and 12,5s from the new Hyundai Crete.

Fiat explains that these numbers were possible thanks to items such as the use of a turbocharger with electronic wastegate, direct fuel injection and the exclusive MultiAir III system, which allows for more flexible control and efficient intake valves. The technologies are the same present in the 1.3 turboflex engine that equips models such as the new Fiat Toro and the new Jeep Compass — and which should reach other cars in the Stellantis Group.