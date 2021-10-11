Fiat Pulse will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in compact SUVs

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
fiat-pulse-will-have-the-most-powerful-1.0-turbo-engine-in-compact-suvs

Fiat confirmed that the Pulse, its first SUV manufactured in Brazil, will be equipped with the most powerful and economical 1.0 turbo engine in the category. According to the Italian automaker, the flex thruster will dump 130cv when fueled with ethanol and 125cv with gasoline, always with the torque of 20, 4 kgf/m to 1.130 rpm. In addition, consumption will be one of the most interesting, with averages of 12 km/l (gasoline) on an urban circuit.

  • Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; see
  • Fiat Pulse will be Brazil’s first car with native Google Assistant
  • Stellantis will stop shift from the Betim/MG plant for three months

In this way, the Fiat Pulse surpasses the then leader in the segment, the Volkswagen Nivus, which is equipped with 1.0 TSI engine of 130cv in ethanol (116 cv in gasoline) and 100, 4 kgf/m of torque at 2.10 rpm According to Fiat, with the new thruster, the Pulse will make a 0 to 109 km/h in only 9.4 seconds, against the seconds of the German rival, , Chevrolet Tracker 1.0 turbo 8s and 12,5s from the new Hyundai Crete.

Fiat explains that these numbers were possible thanks to items such as the use of a turbocharger with electronic wastegate, direct fuel injection and the exclusive MultiAir III system, which allows for more flexible control and efficient intake valves. The technologies are the same present in the 1.3 turboflex engine that equips models such as the new Fiat Toro and the new Jeep Compass — and which should reach other cars in the Stellantis Group.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Disclosure/Stellantis)

In addition to the new engine, the Fiat Pulse will be the first car from the Italian automaker to have a gearshift type CVT, manufactured by Japanese company Aisin. This transmission can emulate up to seven gears, will have three driving modes and will also equip the entry-level SUV models, these with the 1.3-aspirated engine 100cv. This automatic transmission is designed with a lubricating oil for life

, that is, it does not require replacement throughout the entire life of the vehicle. This increases durability and reduces maintenance cost.

The Fiat Pulse will be presented to the market on the day 12 October and will have full coverage of

Canaltech.

Source: Stellantis

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

515802

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of This type of diet can improve the performance of men with erectile dysfunction.

This type of diet can improve the performance of men with erectile dysfunction.

August 25, 2021
Photo of Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal: Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men High Jump T47; PM Narendra Modi congratulate Nishad Kumar; Tokyo 2020 Paralympic; Good news from Tokyo… High jumper Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in Paralympics, PM Modi congratulated him like this

Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal: Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men High Jump T47; PM Narendra Modi congratulate Nishad Kumar; Tokyo 2020 Paralympic; Good news from Tokyo… High jumper Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in Paralympics, PM Modi congratulated him like this

August 30, 2021
Photo of Extracting Images from Documents from Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on Mac

Extracting Images from Documents from Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on Mac

August 25, 2021
Photo of Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (08/26/2021)

Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (08/26/2021)

August 26, 2021
Back to top button