Forza Horizon 5 features neutral pronoun option in character creation
Microsoft’s new racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will feature a neutral pronoun option in the character creation menu. This is the first time that the franchise will allow the use of the term, used to refer to non-binary people, that is, people who do not identify with the male or female gender.
- Preview Forza Horizon 5 | Bigger, prettier and no brakes
- Forza Horizon 5: PC gaming requirements
Forza Horizon 5: full map is revealed
Content producer Eduardo “BRKsEDU” Benvenuti had early access to the game and was able to record gameplay snippets. Check out more details of the customization options in Portuguese (from 90: 90):
516045
Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and will feature varied biomes, new game modes and more 400 cars available. The game will be released on November 9th 516045 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day.
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft