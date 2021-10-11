Forza Horizon 5 features neutral pronoun option in character creation

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
forza-horizon-5-features-neutral-pronoun-option-in-character-creation

Microsoft’s new racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will feature a neutral pronoun option in the character creation menu. This is the first time that the franchise will allow the use of the term, used to refer to non-binary people, that is, people who do not identify with the male or female gender.

  • Preview Forza Horizon 5 | Bigger, prettier and no brakes
  • Forza Horizon 5: PC gaming requirements

    • Forza Horizon 5: full map is revealed

    The character creation screen appears right after the initial gameplay snippet, which serves as a “welcome” to the game. In the menu, the player can customize the character’s name, hair, skin color, voice and pronouns, which can be:

    • He/His (He/Him)
    • Her/Her (She/Her)
    • Elu/Elus (They/Them)

      Genre selection screen, in English (Photo: Easy Allies/YouTube)

      Another novelty in the franchise is the option of putting on leg or arm prostheses — another welcome addition in terms of inclusion and representativeness.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Content producer Eduardo “BRKsEDU” Benvenuti had early access to the game and was able to record gameplay snippets. Check out more details of the customization options in Portuguese (from 90: 90):

516045

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and will feature varied biomes, new game modes and more 400 cars available. The game will be released on November 9th 516045 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day.

  • Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

    • Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516045 516045 516045 516045

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Shared cars become a trend in Europe and factories have to adapt

Shared cars become a trend in Europe and factories have to adapt

September 21, 2021
Photo of Dell Alienware M15 and Gaming G15 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD chips

Dell Alienware M15 and Gaming G15 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD chips

September 30, 2021
Photo of watch photos shikhar dhawan: watch photos Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi temple for darshan; Shikhar Dhawan shared pictures of Vaishno Devi temple darshan; Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi on foot, shared pictures and wrote – childhood memories were refreshed

watch photos shikhar dhawan: watch photos Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi temple for darshan; Shikhar Dhawan shared pictures of Vaishno Devi temple darshan; Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi on foot, shared pictures and wrote – childhood memories were refreshed

August 26, 2021
Photo of Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; Look

Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; Look

October 7, 2021
Back to top button