notepad-should-also-gain-visual-tweaks-in-windows-11;-see-images

Besides Paint and the game Solitaire, Notepad is one of the most classic programs from Microsoft. Now, the text editor should gain a new appearance in line with the Windows proposal 11, according to some supposed screen prints leaked by an engineer at manufacturer.

The app’s screenshots would have been uploaded by mistake and deleted quickly, which didn’t stop the FireCubeStudios site from storing and share the photos before they disappear. As this is not official material, there is no way to be sure it will look like the final Notepad: with rounded corners, a cleaner interface and a new font.

Notepad Windows 11 design leaked by Microsoft engineer then quickly deleted. We can see a new Fluent Design windows 11 settings for the app and also a WinUI menu bar#Windows11 #FluentDesign #CaughtIn4K pic.twitter.com/iV1FUIuoa5

— FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) October 9, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

What you notice right away is the slimmer menu bar with only three elements: “File”, “Edit” and “View”. The Format menu seems to have been diluted between the Edit and View tabs, while the “Help” option has been moved to the app’s settings area — as is already the case in Office programs.

Uma new features are options to customize the theme, probably related to light or dark mode, selection of more advanced fonts and styles, and a “compatibility mode” with certain files, which would allow switching between standard and classic mode. It’s still unclear what this last feature will change in the experience, so it’s something to watch out for.

New look, new updates

The screenshots are likely to be true, as Paint and the previously unveiled Photos app follow a similar design trend. Microsoft developers focused their efforts to remodel the entire look of Windows embedded apps 11, in order to create a visual unit.

Notepad is one of the oldest applications from Microsoft: it is almost 11 years old and practically no changes . As already announced, it no longer comes installed by default on devices, so only those interested should download it from the revamped Microsoft Store. This was a strategy to unbind it from the system and make it possible to implement updates independently.

Source: Windows Central