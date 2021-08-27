Military ammunition depot exploded in Kazakhstan! The death toll rose

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 27, 2021
2

1200 people from the villages around the military unit where the explosion took place were evacuated to safe areas, and the evacuated villages were surrounded by police teams for security purposes.

On the other hand, roads and railways in the region were temporarily closed to transportation.

President Kasım Cömert Tokayev stated on his Twitter account that an investigation was launched into the explosion.

Kazakhstan Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev and Interior Minister Yuryi Ilyin made investigations at the scene.

It was learned that some of the engineering ammunition was moved to the warehouse of the said military unit after a similar incident that broke out with the military unit near the city of Arıs in 2019.

It was stated that the reason for the ongoing fire in the military ammunition depot could be TNT (trinitrotoluene) stored in the depot.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 27, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Unprecedented brutality from the US uniformed Taliban! They burned her alive

Unprecedented brutality from the US uniformed Taliban! They burned her alive

August 21, 2021
Photo of tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

August 23, 2021
Photo of Last minute: US statement on ‘evacuation from Afghanistan’

Last minute: US statement on ‘evacuation from Afghanistan’

August 21, 2021
Photo of Loft buys CrediHome to advance real estate financing

Loft buys CrediHome to advance real estate financing

August 27, 2021
Back to top button