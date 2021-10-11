Spongebob and Ninja Turtle fans will love these Xbox Series X
Microsoft announced this Monday (11), in partnership with Nickelodeon, two custom Xbox Series X models inspired by the franchises Sponge Bob and Ninja Turtles . The initiative is a commemoration of the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, fighting game there Super Smash Bros. with characters from Nick.
One model of each will be raffled by the official Xbox Twitter profile. To participate, just:
follow the profile @xbox on Twitter;
retweet this tweet using the hashtag #XboxAllStarBrawlSweepstakes until 1024 October;
Make your Twitter account public for all users.
Only one entry is allowed in the raffle: no matter how many RTs or comments you make, you will only have one chance — the full rules are available here. In addition, it is noteworthy that this is a limited action — it will not be possible to buy one of these models at retail (at least for now).
The Xbox Series X really looks like a full-size SpongeBob (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)
This model is for Leonardo fans (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)
Developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs studios and published by GameMill Entertainment, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl was released on October 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game has scenes and iconic cartoon fighters like SpongeBob, Rugrats, Ninja Turtles, Ren & Stimpy, Avatar, among others.
