spongebob-and-ninja-turtle-fans-will-love-these-xbox-series-x

Only one entry is allowed in the raffle: no matter how many RTs or comments you make, you will only have one chance — the full rules are available here. In addition, it is noteworthy that this is a limited action — it will not be possible to buy one of these models at retail (at least for now).

The Xbox Series X really looks like a full-size SpongeBob (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)

This model is for Leonardo fans (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs studios and published by GameMill Entertainment, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl was released on October 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game has scenes and iconic cartoon fighters like SpongeBob, Rugrats, Ninja Turtles, Ren & Stimpy, Avatar, among others.