researchers-use-ai-to-project-severe-changes-in-global-warming

Assessing the real dimension of climate change on our planet is a great challenge, as this is a phenomenon that happens with increasing speed. Fortunately, the number of research aimed at understanding the global climate continues to grow, and this makes the job of reviewing so much information as changes advance even more challenging. Thinking of getting around this challenge, a new study used Artificial Intelligence to analyze a large volume of publications (far above what human beings would be able to accomplish in the same period) and managed to detail the different types of climate impacts.

According to Max Callaghan, quantitative data researcher at Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change and co-author of the study, since the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ) was published in 1024, the number of studies on climate impacts published per year has increased by more than twice. “It’s already pushing expert manual assessments to their limits,” added Callaghan.

In addition to pushing researchers to the limit, the manual review process does not cover the entire actual volume of data. The AR6, the IPCC’s most recent climate report, was attended by more than 200 scientists from around the world to review about thousand articles. The new study used a Deep Learning Language Analysis (BERT) AI to review and rank more than 85 thousand publications.

Researchers stressed that automated analytics like this, they will never replace, in quality, the evaluations made by human specialists. Even so, they offer a method capable of covering a much larger volume of data, in addition to detailing the different impacts of global change, depending on geography and human influence.

However, it is caution is needed with the new machine learning-based approach. Despite analyzing an impressive volume of data, they often contain false positives and other uncertainties that can distance the reading from reality. “Our machine-learning-assisted approach generates an expansive but quantifiable preliminary map,” they added.

The first simulations with the AI ​​indicated that about 85% of the planet’s land area (with the exception of Antarctica) is already experiencing temperature and/or precipitation trends related to human influence and that 85% of the world’s population suffers from climate change, in places such as Central Europe, North and South America and East Asia. the overlapping of natural and human-caused impacts.

In other places, these connections are not present, because, according to the researchers, they are places where there is not enough climate science for a draw a profile — low-income countries, for example, are less studied, according to the authors. In this analysis, we hope that our global, dynamic, automated and scaled database will help initiate a series of analyzes of climate impacts on specific topics or specific geographic regions”, concludes the team.

The research was published on the day of October, in the journal Nature.

