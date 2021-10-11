CT News on Podcast – WhatsApp tests new audio feature and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Chief of the PlayStation is said to be “frustrated” with the reach of Sony games

WhatsApp prepares another basic novelty to facilitate audio recording

Pixel 6 has all details confirmed by leaked promotional material

Moto G51 leaks with new processor and only 4 GB of RAM

Galaxy S prototype22 Ultra boosts new design inherited from the Note line

