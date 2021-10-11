5-apps-to-chat-online-with-players

Anyone who likes to play online with friends knows the importance of voice chats. By cell phone, console or computer, audio chat works to connect with people and enhance communication during your games. On your smartphone, you can use the built-in microphone itself to chat with other players in real time.

5 mobile games to play online with friends

5 mobile games for two players

There is a wide range of game-oriented voice chat applications. Some can be used for mobile gaming, while others turn your device into an add-on for communicating with players on other platforms. Here are the top five apps for chatting with players on Android and iOS!

1. Discord Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Discord is a very versatile tool that is successful among gamers. With versions for browser, desktop and mobile phones, the communication platform is a broad alternative to connect players who are on consoles, computers or smartphones. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Use Discord as a communication tool (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)

It is possible to create audio and video calls in private conversations or on servers, the name given to groups created on the platform. Servers can be created for a specific topic or to gather friends and have different settings, such as the possibility of adding bots with scheduled actions and changing the hierarchy between participants. The platform uses audio chats with low latency, good sound quality and little interference in your games.

What is Discord and how create an account to use on mobile and PC

Despite the great appeal among players, Discord has expanded its functions and brings together communities to diverse subjects The convenience to log into servers and switch between text or audio conversations allows the use of the platform even as a workspace.