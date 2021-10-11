5 apps to chat online with players
Anyone who likes to play online with friends knows the importance of voice chats. By cell phone, console or computer, audio chat works to connect with people and enhance communication during your games. On your smartphone, you can use the built-in microphone itself to chat with other players in real time.
There is a wide range of game-oriented voice chat applications. Some can be used for mobile gaming, while others turn your device into an add-on for communicating with players on other platforms. Here are the top five apps for chatting with players on Android and iOS!
1. Discord
Discord is a very versatile tool that is successful among gamers. With versions for browser, desktop and mobile phones, the communication platform is a broad alternative to connect players who are on consoles, computers or smartphones.
Use Discord as a communication tool (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)
It is possible to create audio and video calls in private conversations or on servers, the name given to groups created on the platform. Servers can be created for a specific topic or to gather friends and have different settings, such as the possibility of adding bots with scheduled actions and changing the hierarchy between participants. The platform uses audio chats with low latency, good sound quality and little interference in your games.
Despite the great appeal among players, Discord has expanded its functions and brings together communities to diverse subjects The convenience to log into servers and switch between text or audio conversations allows the use of the platform even as a workspace.
2. Tiya
As its name suggests, AmongChat is an alternative to chat by voice in Among Us matches (Android | iOS). Created by fans, the platform creates audio rooms and finds new players quickly, with options for different popular games on the mobile scene. In the case of rooms created for specific games, the host can set the game code on the screen. This way, new users can quickly access the room and use the space to have voice conversations. In addition to Among Us, the platform has specific quick match rooms for titles like Roblox, Minecraft, Brawl Stars, Free Fire and other options. AmongChat also has the option to create private rooms and share the login link with your friends. There is also a short videos tab and a field to send direct text messages. 4. PlayStation App Android, iOS You can also chat with people playing on the console on your cell phone. The PlayStation App, for example, offers different functions to manage your PlayStation account, from accessing the store to creating chat rooms. Use the PlayStation app to chat away from the console (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The app displays all messages and groups linked to your PlayStation Network account. This way, in addition to creating chat rooms, you can chat with your friends even with the console turned off. If you don’t have a compatible headset with your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 controller, it’s worth using the application as an alternative to not losing conversations. The PlayStation App also has other categories that enhance the experience by cell phone. There are tabs to find news and news, a feed that shows what your friends are playing, and access to the PlayStation Store to check deals or buy new games from your smartphone. If you use Xbox, it’s worth checking out the mobile app. You can register your console to receive personalized suggestions and even link Facebook and Steam accounts to find friends on the platform. The main page displays a feed with information about popular games and updates from your contacts added to the network. Connect via the Xbox app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Through the app, you can check the progress of your achievements in each game and organize your library. There is even the possibility of starting the download of a game remotely, as long as your console is configured and has an internet connection. Your saved clips and screenshots can also be accessed via your mobile, making sharing easy. As it could not be missing, the application also has support for chatting with other players. Creating a group is quick, with options to choose between text or audio, and you can use your microphone to join the chat. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
5. Xbox
3. AmongChat
4. PlayStation App
Android, iOS
You can also chat with people playing on the console on your cell phone. The PlayStation App, for example, offers different functions to manage your PlayStation account, from accessing the store to creating chat rooms.
Use the PlayStation app to chat away from the console (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
The app displays all messages and groups linked to your PlayStation Network account. This way, in addition to creating chat rooms, you can chat with your friends even with the console turned off. If you don’t have a compatible headset with your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 controller, it’s worth using the application as an alternative to not losing conversations.
The PlayStation App also has other categories that enhance the experience by cell phone. There are tabs to find news and news, a feed that shows what your friends are playing, and access to the PlayStation Store to check deals or buy new games from your smartphone.
If you use Xbox, it’s worth checking out the mobile app. You can register your console to receive personalized suggestions and even link Facebook and Steam accounts to find friends on the platform. The main page displays a feed with information about popular games and updates from your contacts added to the network.
Connect via the Xbox app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Through the app, you can check the progress of your achievements in each game and organize your library. There is even the possibility of starting the download of a game remotely, as long as your console is configured and has an internet connection. Your saved clips and screenshots can also be accessed via your mobile, making sharing easy.
As it could not be missing, the application also has support for chatting with other players. Creating a group is quick, with options to choose between text or audio, and you can use your microphone to join the chat.
