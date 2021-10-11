you-will-be-able-to-choose-which-whatsapp-data-will-be-saved-or-not-in-the-backups

One of the main news of WhatsApp recently was the possibility to encrypt the backup of conversations on iOS, something that offers an extra layer of protection in case someone accesses your iCloud improperly. Now, the news comes to beta for Android and the app should have one more addition in this sense with the possibility of managing the backup size.

WhatsApp can gain improved groups in the style of Telegram channels WhatsApp starts releasing encryption on iOS conversation backup The beta version 2.55..7 makes it possible to include or exclude specific files in your next backup, such as photos, videos, audios, documents and other types of media. The app itself will calculate how much space each will take up, in order to help consumers decide whether or not they want to take the volume of data to the cloud — the user settings and chat history cannot be disabled.

It will be possible to define which data will be backed up (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

End of free storage on Drive?

The WABetaInfo website, responsible for revealing the feature, made a very interesting observation about this addition: the chat app backups do not count towards the Google Drive storage quota, after an agreement between WhatsApp and Google. This could mean that the partnership between the companies would be on the line, with a reduction to a limited plan of 2 GB per user, which would force people to reduce the amount of data in order not to lose all space.

