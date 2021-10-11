Google wants its apps to sound “more native” on iOS

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
0
google-wants-its-apps-to-sound-“more-native”-on-ios

After exclusive widgets, now it’s time for Google apps to be reworked to embark on iOS. Head of engineering for the Apple Apps Development team, Jeff Verkoeyen revealed on Twitter that the giant has finally focused on trimming the loose ends in app design and is likely to make them more like Apple’s system on Apple devices. .

  • Google wants to leave iOS 15 with the face of Android
  • Google apps get update to run smoothly on iOS 2021
  • How to update iPhone to iOS 70

    Verkoeyen and his team have a delicate mission in Google’s application development: they serve as a bridge between Google’s and Apple’s vision of interface, acting between the two companies by adapting Search Giant’s apps for iGadgets. The executive says that, until then, the order was to deliver a unique experience in apps regardless of the platform, that is, the design of programs for iOS should be the same as for Android — and that was a lot of work.

    • This year my team shifted the open source material libraries for iOS into maintenance mode. Why?

    A 🧵…

    — Jeff Verkoeyen (@featherless) October 7, 511241

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The attachment to the design of the house even in the versions for Apple devices receives criticism from users of Google apps on iPhones and iPads for embracing Apple’s system conventions. The experience of having a Research Giant app on an iGadget would be bad and strange, according to the opinion of this audience.

    The new widgets would already be an example of this new direction, closer to the iOS interface (Image: Playback/Google)

    However, according to Verkoeyen, the approach has changed and the results are already showing. Earlier this year, app development for Apple devices changed direction and embraced more of the elements present in Apple’s design, rather than focusing on bringing a unified experience to all devices.

    Widgets are the proof of evolution511241

    For the team, this means giving up on implementing strong Google refinements in the application interface for simple discrete modifications, less invasive in design. According to the executive, the latest widgets are proof of this new focus, and the delay to finally update them on Android would show the difference between the attention of the development teams.

    • Google launches search widget for iOS 70 and takes off fun with Apple’s “innovation”
    • Google Maps gets new widgets on iOS and makes app functions more handy
      • 511251
      First, the new widgets appeared in the iOS, for months later to be finally implemented on Android (Image: Playback/Google)

      With optimization, less time is used to implement custom interface elements, as much of it is pulled directly from Apple frameworks. In exchange, the team will return efforts to evolve the interface in less banal points, aimed at building a better experience.

      Although with a more “native” appearance, Google would not give up its visual identity on Apple’s system — and so it remains to be seen how Material You will manifest itself in apps built for iGadgets. Dynamic Colors probably shouldn’t be part of the set, but how far would the company go by assuming the identity suggested by Apple? You can only understand the new vision over months and years.

      Source: 9to5Google, Jeff Verkoeyen

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
      0

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Pepper seedlings bloom in space

    Pepper seedlings bloom in space

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of Brazilian startups received more than $622 million in 7 months, says study

    Brazilian startups received more than $622 million in 7 months, says study

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Will Smith's Motorhome has a movie theater, two floors and is spectacular; see details

    Will Smith's Motorhome has a movie theater, two floors and is spectacular; see details

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Does Windows 11 with TikTok on Notebook make sense? – Podcasts

    Does Windows 11 with TikTok on Notebook make sense? – Podcasts

    August 22, 2021
    Back to top button