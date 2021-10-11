google-wants-its-apps-to-sound-“more-native”-on-ios

After exclusive widgets, now it’s time for Google apps to be reworked to embark on iOS. Head of engineering for the Apple Apps Development team, Jeff Verkoeyen revealed on Twitter that the giant has finally focused on trimming the loose ends in app design and is likely to make them more like Apple’s system on Apple devices. . Google wants to leave iOS 15 with the face of Android

Verkoeyen and his team have a delicate mission in Google's application development: they serve as a bridge between Google's and Apple's vision of interface, acting between the two companies by adapting Search Giant's apps for iGadgets. The executive says that, until then, the order was to deliver a unique experience in apps regardless of the platform, that is, the design of programs for iOS should be the same as for Android — and that was a lot of work.

The attachment to the design of the house even in the versions for Apple devices receives criticism from users of Google apps on iPhones and iPads for embracing Apple’s system conventions. The experience of having a Research Giant app on an iGadget would be bad and strange, according to the opinion of this audience.

The new widgets would already be an example of this new direction, closer to the iOS interface (Image: Playback/Google) However, according to Verkoeyen, the approach has changed and the results are already showing. Earlier this year, app development for Apple devices changed direction and embraced more of the elements present in Apple’s design, rather than focusing on bringing a unified experience to all devices.

Widgets are the proof of evolution511241

For the team, this means giving up on implementing strong Google refinements in the application interface for simple discrete modifications, less invasive in design. According to the executive, the latest widgets are proof of this new focus, and the delay to finally update them on Android would show the difference between the attention of the development teams.