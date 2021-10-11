fuchsia-os-to-reach-more-google-devices

Google intends to take new steps for Fuchsia OS, suggest new job openings listed by the giant. The operating system released this year for the first generation of Nest Hub seems to be included in bigger plans, and could soon emerge on more devices.

Fuchsia OS: everything we know about Google’s mysterious operating system

Fuchsia OS officially debuts on a Google device

New Fuchsia OS logo leaks into patent registration; see

The news in itself reveals a lot: Google has a team entirely dedicated to the development of the new system operational, the “Fuchsia Devices team”. The exclusivity highlights the importance and continuity of building the software for the company.

Among the open positions is the position of software engineer — more specifically, a Staff Software Engineer. The professional would be responsible for directing the construction of the system to embark on “new devices and formats”, while also collaborating in code evaluation and in the adoption of good practices in programming and testing.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!