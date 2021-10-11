chrome-wants-to-make-web-apps-even-more-like-traditional-programs

Chrome prepares a new feature that can make web apps even more expensive than full apps: the ability to uninstall them from the control panel. The function was found in testing on the Canary channel as an experimental feature, months after it was spotted as a well-hidden browser option.

Besides putting web apps on the same level as regular apps, adding under test in Chrome also eases the uninstall process. If everything important is in the control panel, it won’t be too difficult to find a web app that can be deleted right from this page.

The “Uninstall or change a program” section will house all web apps installed by Chrome (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

On Microsoft Edge based on Chromium, Google’s open source engine, web apps have been included in the dashboard by default for some time now. In this case, the addition is due to Microsoft’s attention with the native browser of your operating system which, on Windows , mixes web apps with common programs on the Microsoft Store.

On the stable version of Chrome, the only way to delete a web app is from the page chrome://apps , accessible through the browser, which makes access difficult in an eventual PC cleaning. The change, then, is very welcome to ease computer maintenance and to consolidate web apps.

This feature first appeared months ago and also in Chrome Canary, however it was a very hidden feature in the program. This time, however, activation takes place via an option in the menu chrome://flags .

To work, it is necessary to activate the function in the chrome://flags menu (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

If you want to try it, you must have the latest version of Chrome Canary , which should reach your computer automatically or by a manual download from the official website. Sure that the program is up to date, go to chrome://#flags/#pwa-uninstall-in-windows-os to activate the feature (which will only take effect after restarting the browser).

Source: TechDows