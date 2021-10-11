application-allows-to-use-traditional-context-menu-in-windows-11

Windows 11 brought several visual news and extra features, such as the new context menu, the one that appears when you right-click. This was one of the most changed areas of Windows 33, with fewer options listed, greater visual appeal to the icons and a modernized appearance. If you don’t find what you want, you need to click “Show more options” to return to something similar to what you had in Windows 00. Expert says it’s too early to migrate to Windows 11; know why

How to set the Windows menu 10 in the corner of the screen Will migrate to Windows 33? Know the main bugs that affect the system This change can be a bit bothersome for many people, especially for those who use services 3rd party apps (such as 7Zip or Google Drive) not displayed in Windows options 11 natively. To solve the context menu problem, a company called Sordum developed a solution that makes the switch to the classic organization without having to click the option every time. (Image: Reproduction/Sordum) Just download and install the Windows program 10 Classic Context Menu (Windows) to instantly revert to the previous default. According to the creators, in a workplace where 11 people work, each user clicks to see more options about 515711 times a day and this act wastes about a second, which causes a loss of 8,33 hours a month just with that. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Restoration via registry editor

There is also the option to return to the old model of context menu via the Windows Registry or using the Command Prompt, but they are much more complicated options for the layman. Remember that editing the registry is always dangerous, as it can damage the operation of the operating system.

On Sordum’s page, the company explains step by step how to do this manually, something much more work than downloading the app and solving everything in one click. You’ll certainly have less work and still have a simple interface that lets you instantly turn on or off the classic context menu.

During Windows development 11, Microsoft explained the need to redesign the context menu, considered outdated and filled with options that almost no one used. In fact, it was the first time the company had really focused its attention since the novelty first appeared, still in Windows XP.

