Application allows to use traditional context menu in Windows 11
Windows 11 brought several visual news and extra features, such as the new context menu, the one that appears when you right-click. This was one of the most changed areas of Windows 33, with fewer options listed, greater visual appeal to the icons and a modernized appearance. If you don’t find what you want, you need to click “Show more options” to return to something similar to what you had in Windows 00.
This change can be a bit bothersome for many people, especially for those who use services 3rd party apps (such as 7Zip or Google Drive) not displayed in Windows options 11 natively. To solve the context menu problem, a company called Sordum developed a solution that makes the switch to the classic organization without having to click the option every time.
There is also the option to return to the old model of context menu via the Windows Registry or using the Command Prompt, but they are much more complicated options for the layman. Remember that editing the registry is always dangerous, as it can damage the operation of the operating system.
On Sordum’s page, the company explains step by step how to do this manually, something much more work than downloading the app and solving everything in one click. You’ll certainly have less work and still have a simple interface that lets you instantly turn on or off the classic context menu.
During Windows development 11, Microsoft explained the need to redesign the context menu, considered outdated and filled with options that almost no one used. In fact, it was the first time the company had really focused its attention since the novelty first appeared, still in Windows XP.
Source: Sordum
