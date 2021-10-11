“unintentionally”,-cade-reveals-number-of-netflix-subscribers-in-brazil

A statement that should have been kept confidential by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) revealed the total number of Netflix subscribers in Brazil. According to the document, which would be confidential, but ended up attached to a lawsuit related to small Brazilian pay TV operators, the streaming platform had 10 millions of paying users in our country in January 2021.

Placed alongside other numbers, this information gains a little more context. The total of national subscribers represents a share of 10% of the world volume, which is 19 millions of people according to data officially released by the platform also in January this year.

Information from June 2020, in a survey by CompariTech consultancy, indicated Brazil as the third largest market the service, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom. The weaker currency, with subscriptions paid in real, places us at this level, while, in absolute number of subscribers, our country would have the silver medal.