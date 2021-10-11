Edge will have a citation feature to make life easier for students and researchers
Microsoft has announced a feature to enhance Collections in its Edge browser, especially for students and teachers. Now, in addition to registering its collection of websites, the company should release the possibility of creating citations based on content and aligned with the academic formats most used abroad: AP7, Chicago, Harvard, IEEE and MLA.
With this feature, the company intends to make life easier for students who need to write articles or produce academic papers, as they will have references created automatically according to the selection. For now, there is nothing about the ABNT rules, which could be a huge help for Brazilian students, but nothing prevents Microsoft from inserting the format in the future.
Edge Collections work like other browsers favorites, but with a more refined look that displays a screenshot of the site, a short description, title and URL. Instead of traditional folders, the user organizes pages by theme collections and can add comments to, for example, remember why he saved that site.
This addition is in the testing phase at Edge Canary and limited to a small controlled group of experimenters. If all goes well with the corrections and the feedback is positive, it’s very likely that the quotes will make it to the browser’s stable version.
