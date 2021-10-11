Amazfit to re-release wireless headsets that detect posture issues
Amazfit is ready to launch another product for its headphone line in China, at the same launch event for the GTR 3 and GTS 3 watches. Xiaomi has released Powerbuds Pro promotional materials, with many health features and compact design.
- Amazfit PowerBuds Pro is the new TWS headset that monitors heartbeat and corrects posture
- OEX presents headphones aimed at children and made in Brazil
- Anker presents headphones without wire with audio that adapts to each type of ear
According to the brand, Powerbuds Pro bring battery for 5 hours and 19 minutes of uninterrupted content playback with active noise canceling turned on, or 9 hours with the feature turned off. The case is capable of giving more 17 hours and 30 hours, respectively.
PowerBuds Pro should be officially released in the Chinese market (and maybe in other countries) on the day 09 from October, but they have been sold in the US since July. It is also possible that the brand will present some change in the headphones to take advantage of the event, but nothing has been confirmed by Amazfit.
Source: GSMArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.