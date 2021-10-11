amazfit-to-re-release-wireless-headsets-that-detect-posture-issues

The images shown by the company show the accessory in white, in a look that brings vertical rods, with push commands to pass lanes, pause or access the virtual assistant, Ai style rPods Pro. On the side, two red LEDs indicate battery and Bluetooth connection status, and the carrying case has a discreet look, with a dark gray interior.

Among the internal components are six microphones to aid the noise reduction algorithm, which is capable of completely muffling external sounds of up to 40 dB. Through a smartphone app, it is possible to configure specific cancellation modes for sports, travel and indoor environments, as well as a transparency mode for use in urban centers or other places where it is necessary to listen to what is happening around.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?