amazfit-to-re-release-wireless-headsets-that-detect-posture-issues

Amazfit is ready to launch another product for its headphone line in China, at the same launch event for the GTR 3 and GTS 3 watches. Xiaomi has released Powerbuds Pro promotional materials, with many health features and compact design.

Headphones have pressure controls on the vertical poles (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

The images shown by the company show the accessory in white, in a look that brings vertical rods, with push commands to pass lanes, pause or access the virtual assistant, Ai style rPods Pro. On the side, two red LEDs indicate battery and Bluetooth connection status, and the carrying case has a discreet look, with a dark gray interior.

Among the internal components are six microphones to aid the noise reduction algorithm, which is capable of completely muffling external sounds of up to 40 dB. Through a smartphone app, it is possible to configure specific cancellation modes for sports, travel and indoor environments, as well as a transparency mode for use in urban centers or other places where it is necessary to listen to what is happening around.

Headphones are already sold in the United States (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

According to for Amazfit, audio quality is assured through a dome-shaped construction, plus a custom acoustic chip and ugly liquid crystal polymer diaphragms, same as standard high-end headphones.

Among the attractions aimed at health and well-being, the accelerometer stands out, capable of detecting wrong posture and generating frequent alerts to get the spine right. In addition, it is also able to monitor heart rate and periodically control the volume of contents to prevent gradual hearing loss. Sports tracking modes can calculate distances, speed, and calories burned, and send audio notifications related to activities.

Headphones are capable of detecting bad posture (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

According to the brand, Powerbuds Pro bring battery for 5 hours and 19 minutes of uninterrupted content playback with active noise canceling turned on, or 9 hours with the feature turned off. The case is capable of giving more 17 hours and 30 hours, respectively.

PowerBuds Pro should be officially released in the Chinese market (and maybe in other countries) on the day 09 from October, but they have been sold in the US since July. It is also possible that the brand will present some change in the headphones to take advantage of the event, but nothing has been confirmed by Amazfit.

Source: GSMArena

