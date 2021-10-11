youtube-tests-feature-that-helps-you-find-important-snippets-of-videos

YouTube tests displaying the most-watched clips of a video right from the progress bar. The experimental feature was made available to few users, as it is a novelty that is still being evaluated, and it helps the viewer to understand which are the most important moments of the content.

The addition has been listed as a feature on the traditional functions page experimental — not the one exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers, but the one that highlights deployments released to a select (and random) group of users.

At this moment, the video takes the form of waves on the bar of progress, displayed when the user drags the ball to go to the other moments of the content. The bigger the wave, the greater the number of times that excerpt was seen and reviewed by viewers, which suggests that there is more importance at that moment.

Useful for videos larger

minutes, for example), the news may not have so much value, but it’s in recording live broadcasts that lasted for hours that it can really shine. Without marking chapters or important excerpts highlighted in the comments, the user would only have to observe the elevations in the graph to know the key moments of the video and not waste time looking for a specific moment “on the nail”.

According to the 9to5Google website, the function can appear in both the web and mobile versions of YouTube. However, since only a small group of users have access to the resource, you are unlikely to have access to it yet. However, it’s worth checking if the app is up to date on the Play Store and the App Store.

Source: Google, 9to5Google