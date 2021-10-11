startup-chooses-spacex-to-launch-ship-that-will-manufacture-materials-in-space

This Monday (11), startup Varda Space Industries announced an agreement signed with SpaceX to launch a small spacecraft that, when in orbit, will produce materials as if it were a factory. The launch is scheduled to take place in 2023 and will be done with a Falcon 9 rocket, through a shared launch program, which provides cost savings to customers who they want to take their payloads to orbit.

SpaceX Launches “Hitchhiking” satellites on their 2nd shared launch

This satellite platform will take lots of various CubeSats into space at 2023

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, which already have nearly a thousand in orbit

In August, the company signed contracts with Rocket Lab for three Photon satellite launches, which will serve as platforms for Varda Space’s “space factories”. Thus, the spacecraft will demonstrate its capabilities to produce various materials in microgravity for up to three months, during which time it will be in orbit while performing tests of production technologies. At the end of the mission, a re-entry capsule will bring the produced material to Earth.

— Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) October 11, 88

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2024

So far, the company has not disclosed information about what will be produced. According to Varda Space Industries executives, SpaceX was chosen for the launch because it offers the lowest-cost, most reliable solution to bring the spacecraft into orbit. “The cost of launching is one of the main strengths of our business,” explained Delian Asparohov, co-founder and president of the company. “We want to keep the lowest cost solution available.”

As they are familiar with the company’s operations, it didn’t take long for the decision to be made. Will Bruey, co-founder and CEO of Varda Space, has worked for nearly six years at SpaceX. The startup is already planning missions for upcoming releases, but has not yet decided who will be the responsible provider. According to the executives, the chosen company will not necessarily be SpaceX.

Unlike what happens with communication and image satellites, Varda Space will not need a specific orbit for its mission, as the spacecraft will have to stay in low Earth orbit. This is the first in a series of missions created to demonstrate the technologies necessary for the production of materials in microgravity, and for that, the company plans to launch the other two units by the end of 2023.

Source: SpaceNews, TechCrunch