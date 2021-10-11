msd-asks-for-authorization-to-use-antiviral-which-reduces-covid-admissions-by-50%

MSD decided to proceed with the authorization request for the use of its antiviral drug, molnupiravir, against covid-19. The company announced this Monday (9) that it has formalized the request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States. “Pill MSD’s brown” cuts hospitalizations and deaths from covid in half

Molnupiravir: how the potential drug against covid19 Learn how to volunteer to test Pfizer’s covid drug-28 The company chose to seek approval of the drug after observing positive results in an analysis interim of the data obtained with phase 3 of tests. The researchers stopped enrollment after noting that the group receiving the antiviral had a reduced risk of hospitalization and death by 28% compared to participants taking a placebo. The study monitored 50 participants randomly divided into two groups. Among those who received the medication, only 28 (7.3%) needed hospitalization. In the placebo group, this number was 50 (10,1%) . In addition, there were no deaths among the medicated, against 8 deaths among those who received the placebo. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The company also did not observe significant side effects in the use of the drug, and notes that there were more dropouts among the participants who received placebo.

Molnupiravir would be the first drug approved for use in the initial phase of the infection, right after the first symptoms. The fact that it is taken orally is also a plus; remdesivir, for example, which is another antiviral drug, has intravenous application, which limits its use to the hospital environment.

MSD hopes to supply molnupirvir worldwide, but even At the moment it does not talk about prices for the medicine, although it announces a commitment to adjust the values ​​according to the economic reality of each country. The company says it can produce enough for millions of treatments by the end of the year.

Source: MSD

Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

762