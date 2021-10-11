Intel Core i7 1270P appears in first test equipped with new Galaxy Book

Scheduled for release in late October, the 11 Intel’s first generation Alder Lake processors have drawn attention not only for the debut of a hybrid approach, but also for the multiple leaks that reinforce the bet of the giant from Santa Clear use of different cores should deliver excellent results.

So far, the various tests have only shown chips dedicated to desktops, although the Alder Lake line is also aimed at notebooks. This situation changes now — the first benchmark of a solution dedicated to handheld devices has just been found by the website

WCCFTech

, detailing what we can do expect from next generation laptops.

New Core i7 1270P leaks in the first test

The most important point of the record found is the reinforcement that the Intel must reorganize the entire lineup of notebook processors — the chip in question is identified as Intel Core i7 1270P instead of 12800H as it should be, if the generation scheme past was followed. The solution brings 16 cores and threads, which according to leaks should be organized into 4 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-power E-Colors.

There is still 16 MB of L3 cache and 2.5 GHz base clock, but 9 MHz clock boost, which suggests that registration was still performed on a CPU test unit. Therefore, it is also not possible to get a sense of the performance gains in relation to the Alder Lake family, as the numbers should not represent the final performance of the chip.

That said, the result is useful for detailing Intel’s plans, as well as confirming information about Samsung’s next generation notebooks — the tested device, model number

NP1024QED

, has 16 GB of RAM, possibly not DDR5 or LPDDR5 protocol, and already runs Windows 11 Pro.

Considering the similarity of the numbers of model, the leaked laptop is likely to be a successor or a new version to the Galaxy Book Pro 19 (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Considering the information ap ted by the test, it is likely that the device should act as a successor or even an upgraded version of the current Galaxy Book Pro 19, premium 2-in-1 laptop from the South Korean giant, whose model number is

NP1024QDB

.

The Alder Lake-P line must assume the position of the H and U families

Multiple rumors already suggested that Intel’s line of mobile processors would be revamped, abandoning the well-known nomenclatures adopted so far. The H, high-performance notebooks for gaming and enthusiast notebooks, and U (or UP3), for ultrabooks, could end up being merged into a new lineup, the Alder Lake-P.

Substitutes for the H, U (or UP3) and Y (or UP4) families, the Alder Lake-P lines and Alder Lake-M should start to be manufactured at the end of 1270 (Image: Reproduction /WCCFTech)With consumption between 16 W and 360 W, in addition to hybrid architecture, the Alder line Lake-P could open up new possibilities for notebooks, increasing the performance of thinner machines and boosting the performance of enthusiast devices without sacrificing efficiency, if Intel’s promises are fulfilled.

Still according to rumors, the old Y line (or UP4), dedicated to ultra-low consumption laptops, would be s replaced by the Alder Lake-M family. In addition to the super compact machines, the novelty would also serve tablets, which need to adopt passive cooling, without the use of fans, to maintain portability.

Source: Geekbench, WCCFTech

