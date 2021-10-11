intel-core-i7-1270p-appears-in-first-test-equipped-with-new-galaxy-book

Scheduled for release in late October, the 11 Intel’s first generation Alder Lake processors have drawn attention not only for the debut of a hybrid approach, but also for the multiple leaks that reinforce the bet of the giant from Santa Clear use of different cores should deliver excellent results.

So far, the various tests have only shown chips dedicated to desktops, although the Alder Lake line is also aimed at notebooks. This situation changes now — the first benchmark of a solution dedicated to handheld devices has just been found by the website

WCCFTech, detailing what we can expect from next generation laptops.

New Core i7 1270P leaks in the first test

The most important point of the record found is the reinforcement that the Intel must reorganize the entire lineup of notebook processors — the chip in question is identified as Intel Core i7 1270P instead of 12800H as it should be, if the generation scheme past was followed. The solution brings 16 cores and threads, which according to leaks should be organized into 4 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-power E-Colors.

