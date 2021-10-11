You received? Community playlists stand out on YouTube Music

From this Monday () the YouTube Music homepage will have a section dedicated to suggested playlists created by the community. Now when browsing the platform’s home page, either on your mobile or on your desktop, you can find a category called “From the community”.

In this category, you’ll find suggested playlists created by the community related to the songs you’ve been listening to on YouTube Music. The “From the community” section previously existed as part of the “Explore” tab, but this change is intended to give more visibility to the music collections created by the community.

Session “From the community” in the app’s YouTube Music (Capture: Canaltech/Bruno Salutes)

So now community playlists will be displayed alongside releases and other recommendations. In the app, this change is coming in the latest version of YouTube Music for Android and iOS, so don’t forget to keep your app up to date, okay?

Source: 9to5Google

