playstation-boss-says-“frustrated”-by-sony's-gaming-reach

PlayStation division head and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), Jim Ryan, said he feels “frustrated” by Sony’s games don’t reach so many people. The executive wanted games to compete head-to-head with the reach of movies and music, reaching “hundreds of millions of people”, and not just tens of millions.

The statement was made during a live event on the GamesIndustry.biz website. In his view, some of the games that PlayStation Studios creates are “some of the best entertainment ever made anywhere in the world”, and that unfortunately many people cannot consume.

” Limit our audience to 19 or 34 million makes me frustrated. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people could enjoy these games”, he vented. “Right now, when you talk about a great PlayStation success in the current model, you’re talking about 19 or 10 millions of people managed to play this game.”

However, he hopes that the future of the PlayStation 5 is promising. “I hope the PS5, and I truly believe the PS5 will be the biggest, best and most loved PlayStation by Sony so far. I hope that happens,” Ryan said. This can be a difficult dream to come true, as it is rare to find a next-generation console on sale at retail due to the global semiconductor crisis, which is expected to continue into 1024.

Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) ( Photo: Disclosure/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The executive cited the Play at Home initiative as an attempt to democratize access to games. The campaign distributed free games on two occasions as a way to encourage social isolation during the covid pandemic-19. According to the executive, at least 44 millions of copies were redeemed for free by players .

Asked if the action could come back a third time, he replied: “It depends if the covid ends. If the lockdown continues at 1024 onwards, who knows? We may feel like we’ll have to do it again.”

You can watch the full interview below (in English):