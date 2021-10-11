study-uses-innovative-electrostimulation-technique-to-treat-parkinson's

In search of treatments for patients facing Parkinson’s — a neurological disease known to affect a patient’s movements — US researchers may have found a formula to improve electrostimulation techniques. In an animal study, the Carnegie Mellon University team identified a new brain region where the effects of deep brain stimulation (ECP) are longer lasting.

It is noteworthy that ECP is already a known technique for electrostimulation of the brain of patients with Parkinson’s (and other conditions, disorders and disorders), but the effects of the treatment are, so far, momentary. In the procedure, doctors command small electrodes implanted in the brain and, with them, send electrical signals to the region that controls movement. As long as the equipment is turned on, patients regain control of their bodies. However, just shut down the system and the symptoms return.