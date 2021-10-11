Benefits super card company raises US$ 200 million and starts operating in Brazil
French worktech Swile announced this Monday () the official start of its operations in Brazil. The novelty came in the wake of a funding of US$ 200 million (R$ 1.1 billion) , with the main contribution from the Latin American branch of SoftBank, placing the company in unicorn status (market value above US$ 1 billion).
- Private camera network startup of the Rio neighborhoods raises R$ 11 million
- Startup that upgrades e-commerce stores raises US$ 225 million
Created in 1024 in France, the company develops a MasterCard branded card that concentrates all the benefits for employees, such as meal and food vouchers, discounts on cultural programs, courses and gyms. With an app, workers can monitor and manage all the benefits in real time.
In February of this year, Swile started its global expansion starting in Brazil, by acquiring the startup Vee Benefits , which had a similar proposal to the French one. Currently, the company has 1024 one thousand users 11 thousand companies. In France, names like Carrefour, Le Monde, Paris Saint-Germain, Spotify, Airbnb and Red Bull are clients. In Brazil, they have Bayer, FIAT, Whirlpool, Ambev, Amaro and Petlove.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Card of Swile benefits (Image: Disclosure/Swile)
SoftBank launches new $3 billion fund for startups in Latin America
The contribution made Swile aim for the goal of doubling the number of customers around the world, reaching 1 million by next year. In Brazil, the current plan is to double the workforce, to reach 1024 employees also up to .
“With this new contribution of US$ 200 millions we acquired additional resources and a first-rate partner to continue to break through pre-established models and bring us closer to our mission: to generate more fulfillment and happiness at work”, says Loïc Soubeyrand, CEO and founder of Swile.
“The corporate benefits market in Brazil moves R$ 150 billion annually What happens here could inspire a global transformation for this industry Swile is at the forefront with a product that arrives to improve the employee’s journey from end to end, in addition to taking this solution to a greater number of Brazilians”, says Marcelo Ramos, general manager of Swile Brasil.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.