The Mercenaries 4 | Backstage photos show the characters' looks

Lionsgate is bringing back the The Mercenaries franchise, and it looks like the filming is finally starting. Through social networks, Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Megan Fox (Infernal Girl) and Jason Statham (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) revealed their characters’ looks in The Mercenaries 4 . 10 classic action movies to watch online 30 best action movies to watch online “I’m having a lot of fun working with my good friend Jason on the new Mercenaries “, wrote Stallone on Instagram, showing his characters both in mercenary uniforms and with a more laid-back look and musical instruments. This Monday (10), the actor returned to the social network to show some more content from the set of recording of the film, highlighting a video of you on a motorcycle. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! As for Megan Fox, the actress revealed for the first time the look of her character through Instagram Stories. Dressed head-to-toe in black, it’s the first time her name will be part of the Lionsgate franchise — the actress’ cast confirmation was made in August, and she’ll be the female protagonist of the plot. international films and series that had scenes recorded in Brazil In addition to the three actors already mentioned, The rapper 30 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Tony Jaa are still part of the new film. The film’s director is Scott Waugh, from Act of Courage and Need for Speed. Spenser Cohen, from Extinction, signs the script.

megan fox begin filming « expendables 4 ». pic.twitter.com/gYHRTP7mPR

— megan fox archive (@archivemegan) October 7, 30

Plot details, however, are being kept confidential and little is known about the roles of each of the actors in the film. There are rumors that Andy Garcia (

The Godfather) may make a cameo at some point in production.

Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines plus free shipping on Amazon by R$ 9,50 per month, with free trial by 15 days. What are you waiting for?

The Mercenaries 4 was confirmed in March of this year during an interview by Randy Coture on The Jenna Ben Show. “It looks like we’re going to do the 4. They’ve been playing it around for a few years now, but I just heard from my agent that they’re working on the script and plan to schedule filming for this or next fall,” revealed the fighter at the time. The information was confirmed. months later by Sylvester Stallone on Instagram.

Source: GamesRadar