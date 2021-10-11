what-do-the-first-photos-that-bepicolombo-took-of-mercury-reveal?

Last week, we received new photos of Mercury, taken by the BepiColombo spacecraft. The images are the result of a joint mission carried out by the European Space Agency (ESA) and JAXA (Japan’s space agency), with the first planet in the Solar System as a destination, passing only 200 km from the surface. Thus, the first visit yielded records of Mercury that, in addition to being spectacular, tell us a little bit about what to expect from the planet’s secrets.

The BepiColombo probe consists of two connected spacecraft and a propulsion unit installed in a stacked configuration, together with three small cameras of monitoring created to photograph the planet during overflights. These cameras also help to monitor the position of the solar panels that feed the probe, the magnetometer and the communication antennas.

The idea is that, throughout its mission, BepiColombo will carry out six flights over Mercury. During the first one, the monitoring cameras produced some records of the planet: camera 3, for example, captured part of our neighbor’s southern hemisphere, while the sun was rising in the region of Astrolabe Rupes, a formation whose name is inspired by a ship of exploration of Antarctica.