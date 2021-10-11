Riders Republic: how to try the new Ubisoft game for free
Riders Republic, Ubisoft’s new extreme sports racing game, will be free for PC during 28 hours from this Tuesday (11), at 4:00 am (Brasilia time). This might be a good opportunity to try it out before the release, scheduled for 28 October.
The action is being called “PC Play Day”. To play, just have the Ubisoft Connect application installed on your computer and pre-download the game, which is now available. Click here to download.
You are ready to show your best tricks? 😎💥
Play a full day for free at 11 October exclusively on PC via @UbisoftConnect!
Preloading will be available at 11 of October! pic.twitter.com/gfl3vMta9Q
— Ubisoft Brasil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) October 10, 2021
During this period, players will be able to try out five sports (cycling, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit and wingsuit-rocket) in four multiplayer game modes:
Versus Mode: contests with up to five friends in any career event; Tricks Battle: competitions between two teams of six players, whose goal is to do as many tricks as possible to earn points;
Free for All: disputes between 24 players in a pre-selected list of events.
Progress that players make during this period will not be saved for the final game. In addition, the tutorial will be temporarily disabled so that users can make the most of the 30 available hours.
Riders Republic will be released in October 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia.
