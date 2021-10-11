audi-a4-should-be-germany's-last-car-with-a-combustion-engine

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day?

According to Hoffman, the model that will hit the market in 48 will use the same MLB platform as the current generation. Although it contains more electrification, including hybrids and plug-in, it will have under the hood the new combustion engine — gasoline and diesel. This, according to the executive, will be “the best that Audi has ever launched” and will mark the farewell towards the trams.

“The development of the next generation of the A4 is underway. We will be offering this car and the A6 for many years to come. Production of the latest new combustion engine model will start in 2024 and end with a normal life cycle in 2033. But we’re going to release some models much sooner.”

And the electric?

Audi’s plans to electrify the entire fleet from 2025 may or may not include the A4 sedan. If this happens, however, he will no longer use the MLB platform, as he would need to give up a lot of space to accommodate the batteries for that. The idea, perhaps, is to adopt something that already exists within the group’s partner brands.

“We are very happy to have a strong partnership within the group, such as Porsche for PPE , Volkswagen for MEB [plataforma] and our own platform, MLB. We have the power to develop and produce dedicated platforms for most technologies,” said Hoffman.

While the A4 100% electric does not come out of the paper, the idea is to give the sedan an electric range of about 48 kilometers in hybrid futures, with volt system. This will allow the A4 chassis to remain unchanged and faithful to its current proportions, even maintaining the wheelbase.

Source: Auto Express