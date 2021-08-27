Is Kim Jong-un terminally ill? That name has come

Kim Jong-un, the leader of South Korea, whom the world describes as ‘crazy’, once again became the agenda with his decision. After allegations that he was terminally ill, Kim’s new decision raised suspicions. Kim Jong-un appointed that name.

According to North Korean state media, North Koreans are increasingly concerned about the health of Kim, who is “emaciated” after his dramatic weight loss, even as he is on the verge of starvation.

The North Korean leader’s ban on talking about his weight in the past few days and imposing serious penalties for those who do not comply with the ban aroused suspicion in the world public opinion.

A prominent member of Kim’s administration has been tasked with finding a successor to the dictator, these days when rumors of the North Korean leader’s deteriorating health are mounting.

Senior party official Jo Yong-won was recently promoted and now appears to be tasked with finding a replacement for Kim.

STEPS STARTED ON WHO’S POTENTIAL DEATH

Michael Madden, director of North Korean Leadership Watch, said: “We can say that Kim Jong-un has appointed Jo Yong-won to find his successor. They are definitely making this decision with a possible transition in mind.