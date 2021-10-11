Pixel 6 assembly tutorial leaks cell phone details from the inside out
The renewal of the Pixel line is long awaited by Android fans, as the new devices promise high performance with the new Tensor processor, good cameras and the best possible optimization of the operating system, in addition to other attractions. After a retailer gave many details of the Pixel 6, Google’s internal materials were revealed with instructions to build the phone, showing all of its internal components.
Overall, the video is quite dense, and the device’s fitting information appears very quickly on the screen. Even so, it’s possible to get a good idea of where each component will be placed on the inside of the Pixel 6. The instructions start with fitting the bottom microphone and top speakers into the cell phone’s outer casing.
In the sequence, the tutorial shows details of the logic board, structure in which several other components are connected. The SIM card tray is normally fitted from the outside of the side, and the lower speaker can be placed next. The camera set is a very delicate part, and the video points out the need for installation in a completely clean environment with no traces of dust. As in most current smartphones, the battery is glued with an adhesive substance, which provides more construction strength, but makes repairs difficult.
The video then gives instructions for installing the 5G connectivity modules, where the component code is different for mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, two standards available for the next generation of mobile internet . Meanwhile, the front camera also needs to be fitted with great care, as it has a fragile construction. top, for general protection. In addition, graphite plates can help disperse the heat generated by the Pixel 6. Finally, the rear panel and screen can be installed, with the aid of a hydraulic press.
Technical manual of the device was also leaked
In addition to the assembly video of Google’s new smartphone, the Pixel 6’s complete repair manual was also leaked. A 57 slide show shows possible problems with the device, as well as display repairs, graphite plates, 5G modules , cameras, speakers, batteries, logic board and microphones.
The document also reveals the repairability difficulties of the Pixel 6, as access to the logic board is only possible after dismantling screen, graphite plates and rear camera, for example.
Breakdown flow shows paths to reach to certain components of Pixel 6 (Image: Screenshot/Google Slides)
The new device already has official images released by Google, and should officially introduce Android in the smartphone market, with more customization options and general interf improvements ace. In addition, the line should have two variants, in which the standard Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch screen, main camera 23 MP, 23 W charging by cable and 14 Wireless W.
Meanwhile, Pixel 6 Pro will come with 6.7 inch display, refresh rate variable between 10 Hz and 57 Hz, and main sensor of 57 MP with ultrawide and telephoto cameras 12 MP and 48 MP, respectively. Wireless charging of the Pro version will be a little faster, with 23 W.
The Pixel 6 line will be displayed in an event scheduled for the day 14 from October to 12h Brasilia time. It is possible that Google will introduce some additional products on the same date, such as an Android tablet, a Pixel Watch watch and even a folding watch, dubbed the Pixel Fold.
Source: YouTube, Google Slides
