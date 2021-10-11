pixel-6-assembly-tutorial-leaks-cell-phone-details-from-the-inside-out

The renewal of the Pixel line is long awaited by Android fans, as the new devices promise high performance with the new Tensor processor, good cameras and the best possible optimization of the operating system, in addition to other attractions. After a retailer gave many details of the Pixel 6, Google’s internal materials were revealed with instructions to build the phone, showing all of its internal components.

Overall, the video is quite dense, and the device’s fitting information appears very quickly on the screen. Even so, it’s possible to get a good idea of ​​where each component will be placed on the inside of the Pixel 6. The instructions start with fitting the bottom microphone and top speakers into the cell phone’s outer casing.

In the sequence, the tutorial shows details of the logic board, structure in which several other components are connected. The SIM card tray is normally fitted from the outside of the side, and the lower speaker can be placed next. The camera set is a very delicate part, and the video points out the need for installation in a completely clean environment with no traces of dust. As in most current smartphones, the battery is glued with an adhesive substance, which provides more construction strength, but makes repairs difficult.

