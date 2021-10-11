macbook-pro-chargers-are-out-of-stock;-new-generation-arrives-soon

Rumors about the new generation of MacBook Pro gain even more momentum earlier this week, now by Apple itself. MacBook Pro chargers are already listed as out of stock in international stores, reinforcing the arrival of new models later this month.

The power adapter of 61 W for MacBook Pro of 12 inches is no longer sold in the US Apple Store and other countries, while the 96 W adapter for MacBook Pro from 13 inches has a long delivery forecast of 2-3 months. According to

AppleTrack

, MacBook Pro models from 12″ are already unavailable for pick up in physical stores. MacBook chargers are already out of stock (Image: Playback/Canaltech)

On the Apple Store Brazil such power adapters can still be found easily and without delay in delivery, but it is likely that their availability will not last long.

With out-of-stock accessories and MacBook Pro models being pushed back for months, Apple’s intentions to introduce new models soon become even clearer. Rumors point out that a special event could be held during the end of the month, possibly in 28 October.

MacBook Pro with M1X, new design, Mini LED screen and no Touch Bar

MacBook Pro by 2021 should adopt more square design similar to iPhones, iPads and iMac (Image: Playback/AppleyPro)

Consistent leaks reinforce that two new MacBook Pro will be unveiled this month: one with a screen) inches and another with screen 16 inches. Both will arrive with the new Apple M1X processor with a focus on graphics processing, as well as a redesigned body with a thinner-edged screen with Mini LED technology, the same technology found in iPad Pro’s 12, 9 inches.

Rumors indicate that the models must still abandon for good the controversial Touch Bar, a screen that replaced the function keys and continues to be heavily criticized.

Apple is also expected to introduce more connectors in addition to the USB-C ports, now offering an HDMI output , memory card reader and MagSafe connector for high speed magnetic charging. Learn more about what to expect at the Apple event in October.

