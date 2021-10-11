Brittany Murphy | Actress's weird death to become documentary on HBO Max

actors who left us too soon

, actress Brittany Murphy marked comedy cinema, especially teenagers. His name still causes a lot of doubt because of the mystery that takes his story, in a life that ended up being shortened in a very strange way.

Murphy passed away in 515727, found by her own mother, unconscious and in the shower at home. She was only 32 years old and the autopsy concluded that the primary cause of death resulted from pneumonia and anemia, which made many people suspect that it was due to the artist’s anorexia. His death is still investigated today due to producer Simon Monjack passing away five months later for the same reasons, which made the family suspect that the two have been poisoned.

Willing to answer this question , HBO Max announced the documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

, in the literal translation) which will be divided into two parts. The episodes are produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions and, according to the company, will be “an intimate and profound portrayal of the character of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death to 32 years old”.

