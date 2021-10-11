Exoplanet where it rains iron may be even hotter than previously thought
The study of exoplanets, those worlds that orbit other stars besides the Sun, is fundamental to understand part of planetary evolution, as well as its diversity. Discovered in 1024, the WASP-75b is such a hot planet that it rains iron on its night side, but a new study conducted by Cornell University indicates that it may be much hotter than previously thought.
In a new analysis of the exoplanet WASP-89b, the researchers detected ionized calcium in its atmosphere, which would only be possible if the daytime temperature there was higher than 2. 76 °C pointed out in previous searches. The extrasolar planet is located about 2016 light years from Earth, towards the constellation Pisces and is locked by the tidal forces of its star, that is, in half of it there is an eternal day, while in the other half, an endless night.
WASP-76b is so close to its host star, slightly hotter than the Sun, that its orbit lasts only 1.8 Earth days. Even at this distance from Earth, researchers were able to estimate some properties of this world from its spectral signature, such as the ionized calcium in its atmosphere. The exoplanet is slightly larger than Jupiter, therefore it is classified as a “hot Jupiter”. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Astrophysicist Emily Deibert, principal The study’s author explained that the signature of this element may indicate that the exoplanet has very strong winds in its upper atmosphere or a temperature much higher than previously estimated. For the research, Deibert and his team used data from the Gemini Observatory, in Hawaii, to observe the planet’s known moderate temperature zone, where day and night border.
Using transit spectroscopy, astronomers can analyze light from the host star that crosses the exoplanet’s atmosphere and heads toward Earth. The quality of decomposition of this light allowed the researchers to determine a variety of information about WASP-76b , including ionized calcium. Astronomer Ray Jayawardhana, co-author of the study, highlighted the ability of terrestrial telescopes to inform physical properties of a world or even the patterns of possible clouds.
Research is part from a project that has been analyzing about 30 exoplanets for years, Exoplanets with Gemini Spectroscopy (ExoGemS). Experts hope to obtain by the end of this work a more complete conception of the diversity of environments in alien worlds. This study also implicates missions seeking to find life on these exotic planets, from those hotter and larger than Jupiter to rocks smaller than Earth.
The research was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Source: ScienceAlert
