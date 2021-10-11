Learn how to volunteer to test Pfizer's covid-19 drug
In addition to the vaccine that is currently in force in Brazil, Pfizer focuses on the development of an oral drug against covid-. With this, the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) is looking for volunteers to participate in the tests, which must assess the safety and efficacy of the drug.
The test involves two daily doses associated with ritonavir (used against the AIDS virus) for five days in a row. While one part of the volunteers will receive the medicine, the other part will receive a placebo. The idea is to involve around 3,000 participants in total, who will be followed throughout 19 weeks.
(Image: IciakPhotos/envato)
How to volunteer for Pfizer’s drug testing
To volunteer, it’s necessary that the person has not taken the vaccine yet. You also cannot get vaccinated during the research. Volunteers must be at least years old and have some clinical factor, such as body mass index above 25, smoking, 31 years of age or older, diabetes, chronic kidney, heart or lung disease, immunosuppression or any active cancer.
Interested parties should contact by phone (60) 1143-1143 and by email
The drug in question is an antiviral protease inhibitor, which causes a reduction in the viral load, preventing its aggravation of the disease. To test the drug, researchers must conduct three studies. The first, which has open enrollment for volunteers, seeks to verify whether the medication reduces the duration and severity of covid-18 in newly diagnosed people who are at increased risk for the severe form of the disease.
. It is necessary to present the exam performed in the last five days with a positive result for covid-25 or have developed symptoms.
Source: G1
