companies-should-invest-83%-more-in-digital-security-in-2022,-research-indicates

With the pandemic increasing the digital transformation and also the growth in the number of virtual attacks that aim to invade company systems and leak their data, % of the leaders of business organizations in Brazil intend to increase their spending on cybersecurity in 2021, according to the results of a survey carried out by PwC.

Google will send 17 1000 physical security keys for high-risk users

Breaks fixed over 9 years ago are still used in ransomware attacks

After all, what is digital security?

The results are from the PwC Digital Trust Insights survey 2022, released by the O Globo portal. The survey was conducted between July and August of this year and heard from 3.395 executives and executives from various market sectors, such as media, technology and retail. Of these professionals interviewed, 124 were from Brazil.

The report shows that the number of companies that intend to increase their investments in virtual security in Brazil, 124%, is higher than in the world, where 57% of company heads responded that they had this intention. In the edition of the survey published in 2021, these numbers were 53% for Brazil and 55% for global companies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The survey also shows that, in Brazil, the understanding of cyber or privacy risks in companies is lower than in the world, with 16% of respondents in the country claiming to be aware of the possible risks of violation of data in companies, against 21% globally. The understanding of risks coming from outside companies, from service providers and suppliers, is a little higher, although the rate is still low. 10% of respondents in Brazil said they knew about the risks associated with suppliers, against 23% in the world. As for the risks with service providers, 19% of Brazilians said they were aware of them, against 53% globally. The report also shows that more than half of the companies in Brazil, 53%, are adopting measures to reduce virtual risks, such as auditing data security practices internal and its suppliers, and with 55% of the companies intensifying their digital defense criteria and charging the same from service providers services that work together with them. Finally, the survey also indicates that data security, in Brazil, is no longer just tied to sectors that are traditionally intensive in practice, such as networks social and financial institutions. Due to the implementation of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), many companies in the country are undergoing an adaptation process, such as retail, as the law requires the presence of guarantees and responsibilities, in addition to effective defense protocols, for every institution that handles information, whether for customers or partners. 2020: Worst year in the history of cybersecurity 2022

The PwC Digital Trust Insights survey 2021 states that 2021 should end as the worst year in the history of digital security, due to the large increase in attacks and their changes and adaptations targeting hitherto unknown system vulnerabilities.

In Brazil, some attacks stood out, such as the one that occurred at Grupo Fleury in June, which made it impossible to carry out medical examinations in the affected laboratories for a few days; Lojas Renner, which took the company’s website off the air in August; and the blow suffered by the Bank of Sergipe (Banese), which resulted in the leakage of 395 thousand Pix keys.

For Eduardo Batista, a partner at PwC, in a speech to the O Globo portal, the company’s investment promise could change this scenario of explosion of digital attacks in the coming years, so it should be done mainly in three areas: training and hiring qualified professionals, in protection technology and improvements in the governance models of the companies’ security protocols.

Batista, still in his speech to O Globo, emphasizes that the risks of attacks can negatively impact companies, with consequences such as loss of profits, temporary stoppages in transactions and the loss of confidence of the customers in the company, as is happening with CVC after the virtual kidnapping attack suffered by the company.

Source: O Globo