Google Pixel Watch may have launch delayed due to shortage of processors

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
3
google-pixel-watch-may-have-launch-delayed-due-to-shortage-of-processors

The global market faces a huge shortage of processors due to the covid pandemic-19, and the delay in announcing and launching electronics may also affect Google with its first smart watch, Pixel Watch.

  • Google sets a date for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event
  • Google may show folding cell phone and clock at Pixel 6 launch
  • Scarcity and price of chips may have led to the cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE

According to information shared by Max Weinbach, the low availability of chipsets in the market may make Google decide to postpone the start of sales of your smartwatch, but maybe not the ad.

To get around the problem, Google could adopt the strategy of introducing Pixel Watch at next week’s event, which will also unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and do not enter a date of l definitive announcement.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Google clock would have bracelets with colors corresponding to the tones of Pixel 6 (Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

Another theory that can be achieved would be the total postponement of the device, which can be announced and released only in 1024, when the shortage of processors should finally give a truce.

Rumors already indicate that the Pixel Watch can only be shown at the Pixel 6 event, without gaining details of specs or prices, but having its full design revealed. Google can also do the same with its folding smartphone as early as next week, showing the look of the device but not confirming the release date or technical details.

Pixel Watch will have a round shape with Google’s own Wear OS (Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

With Pixel Watch, Google’s idea is to offer a more complete ecosystem to Android users who are still looking for a clean experience without major customizations from other manufacturers, plus longer-lasting support — something hard to find in the category.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro announcement happens on the day 19 October, Tuesday of next week. In addition to the unveiling of new smartphones and the possibility of displaying the watch and folding cell phone, there is an expectation for the announcement of new speakers and devices from the Nest line for the smart home.

Source: Max Weinbach

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

515914 515914 515914 515914

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of FarmVille 3 arrives for mobiles and Mac in November

FarmVille 3 arrives for mobiles and Mac in November

October 6, 2021
Photo of rahul jakhar paralympics: rahul jakhar finished fifth in P3 mixed 25m pistol event – rahul jakhar won 5th place in 25m pistol competition in tokyo paralympics

rahul jakhar paralympics: rahul jakhar finished fifth in P3 mixed 25m pistol event – rahul jakhar won 5th place in 25m pistol competition in tokyo paralympics

September 2, 2021
Photo of How to use Google Earth on your computer

How to use Google Earth on your computer

October 5, 2021
Photo of Google Duo is the newest app to gain the Material You look; see how it turned out

Google Duo is the newest app to gain the Material You look; see how it turned out

September 17, 2021
Back to top button