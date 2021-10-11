Google Pixel Watch may have launch delayed due to shortage of processors
The global market faces a huge shortage of processors due to the covid pandemic-19, and the delay in announcing and launching electronics may also affect Google with its first smart watch, Pixel Watch.
According to information shared by Max Weinbach, the low availability of chipsets in the market may make Google decide to postpone the start of sales of your smartwatch, but maybe not the ad.
To get around the problem, Google could adopt the strategy of introducing Pixel Watch at next week’s event, which will also unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and do not enter a date of l definitive announcement.
With Pixel Watch, Google’s idea is to offer a more complete ecosystem to Android users who are still looking for a clean experience without major customizations from other manufacturers, plus longer-lasting support — something hard to find in the category.
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro announcement happens on the day 19 October, Tuesday of next week. In addition to the unveiling of new smartphones and the possibility of displaying the watch and folding cell phone, there is an expectation for the announcement of new speakers and devices from the Nest line for the smart home.
