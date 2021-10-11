google-pixel-watch-may-have-launch-delayed-due-to-shortage-of-processors

The global market faces a huge shortage of processors due to the covid pandemic-19, and the delay in announcing and launching electronics may also affect Google with its first smart watch, Pixel Watch.

Google sets a date for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event

Google may show folding cell phone and clock at Pixel 6 launch

Scarcity and price of chips may have led to the cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE

According to information shared by Max Weinbach, the low availability of chipsets in the market may make Google decide to postpone the start of sales of your smartwatch, but maybe not the ad.

To get around the problem, Google could adopt the strategy of introducing Pixel Watch at next week’s event, which will also unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and do not enter a date of l definitive announcement.