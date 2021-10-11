How to join a stream with your favorite photos in Stories

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) woke up busier than usual due to a new sticker that took over Stories: the “Add Yours” (or “Use a sua”, in the Brazilian version). The new feature allows you to create photo streams on the social network and gathers the participants’ posts in one place.

    • Once since all Stories linked to a sticker are saved in it, you can see posts that you wouldn’t normally have access to. With that in mind, just invert the pieces to conclude that this feature has the potential to skyrocket your Stories views and, who knows, attract new followers.

    The feature has arrived here with some limitations and, apparently, Brazilian users cannot create chains. Fortunately, it is possible to participate in those that already exist on the platform. Among the most popular chains are “Post your favorite photo” and “what is this”, with almost 10 thousand shares (and counting). To participate in this movement and use the new feature on Instagram, follow the step by step below.

      How to join a chain of photos in Stories

      Step 1: To participate in a chain, you need to find a Stories with the sticker. Once that’s done, tap on the figure;

      Click on the sticker . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2: a window with the title of the chain will be displayed, its creator and the participants. To view publications linked to that sticker, just tap on each profile listed. And finally, to add your own image or video, click “Reply”;

      Participate in the trend with an image. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 3: Then use the capture button to create a Stories or add media from the gallery. Then adjust the figure to the screen;

      Take a photo to publish. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 4: Finally, click on the button “Your stories” in the lower left corner of the screen to publish.

      Publish Stories. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      If your followers decide to join the fun through the sticker you shared, Instagram will send notifications to your account. It is still possible to access this information through Stories itself: just drag the screen up and view the interactions with the post.

      If you want to disable notifications, click on the published card and then the three-dot button. Finally, tap the “Disable reply notifications” command.

      How to create your own photo stream

      The feature is still being expanded and, therefore, has not arrived in all countries. As mentioned above, Brazilian users cannot create photo streams yet. Canaltech, however, managed to gain access to the novelty and teach how to use the sticker.

        Step 1: access the Instagram post screen and check if the “Stories” format ” is selected. Once that’s done, click on the capture button or choose a media from the gallery to publish;

        Create a Stories. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 2: Now, click on the “Sticker” tool at the top of the screen;

        Access the Instagram sticker menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 3: then tap “Use yours “;

        Click in “Use yours.” (Image: Mayumi Nakashima/Edit: Kris Gaiato)

        Step 4: Finally, write a command, such as ” Post a picture special” and click “Finish” in the upper right corner of the screen.

To view the different designs and colors of the sticker, click the dice icon. (Image: Mayumi Nakashima/Edit: Kris Gaiato)

Ready! Now that you know everything about this new Instagram sticker, how about trying it out on your profile?

