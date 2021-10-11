how-to-join-a-stream-with-your-favorite-photos-in-stories

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) woke up busier than usual due to a new sticker that took over Stories: the “Add Yours” (or “Use a sua”, in the Brazilian version). The new feature allows you to create photo streams on the social network and gathers the participants’ posts in one place.

Once since all Stories linked to a sticker are saved in it, you can see posts that you wouldn’t normally have access to. With that in mind, just invert the pieces to conclude that this feature has the potential to skyrocket your Stories views and, who knows, attract new followers.

The feature has arrived here with some limitations and, apparently, Brazilian users cannot create chains. Fortunately, it is possible to participate in those that already exist on the platform. Among the most popular chains are “Post your favorite photo” and “what is this”, with almost 10 thousand shares (and counting). To participate in this movement and use the new feature on Instagram, follow the step by step below.

