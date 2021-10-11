intel-core-i5-12400-shows-superiority-over-ryzen-5-5600x-in-first-test

Scheduled for its debut in October, the Intel Alder Lake family stands out for adopting a hybrid architecture, with different cores on the same chip, including high-end P-Colours performance and low-power E-Colours. However, rumors indicate that some of the models of 11th generation can follow the old pattern, using only P-Colours.

Intel CEO ensures AMD’s leadership period is “over”

Chip crisis could delay Intel ARC GPUs for desktops

In a full test released this weekend by the user

Enthusiastic Citizen at the Chinese forum Bilibili, responsible for some of the already proven leaks of the Alder Lake family, the first example of one of these traditional architecture models was leaked, showing good performance despite the absence of E-Colors.

Core i5 11400 outperforms the competition in first tests

The leak shows a lot of information from Core i5 11400, one of the supposedly most accessible solutions of 10th generation Alder Lake, and it seems, the tested chip is already a Retail Sample, final version that will reach consumers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!