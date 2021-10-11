In a controversial decision, Tesla announces that he will move from California

Tesla announced last week that it will change the location of its administrative headquarters, generating a lot of controversy and doubts. According to Elon Musk, the automaker’s CEO, the company will now be run from Austin, Texas, and no longer from Palo Alto, California. The decision, according to the executive, was to facilitate access for employees, but everything may have to do with other factors, such as policy and costs.

  • Tesla is accused of racism and may have to pay R$ 746 million to a former employee
  • Tesla asks drivers not to share autopilot failures
  • Cops injured by autonomous car from Tesla file suit against company

At a meeting with shareholders, Musk said that moving the headquarters to Austin will facilitate logistics for employees, who they won’t have to commute from home to work. However, even if this transfer for physical and structural reasons makes sense, the executive’s recent relationship with California authorities has raised other suspicions and doubts.

These doubts arose because, in the midst of the pandemic from covid-19, Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw its operations from California — including the plant in Fremont — for not agreeing with the local administration, which demanded the plant’s closure. At the time, the automaker created a kind of shelter for employees not to be contaminated and to continue working, something that was not accepted by the state government and even motivated a lawsuit by the company against the authorities.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 78190

In addition, the state Texas is one of the few that prohibits the sale of cars directly, which is exactly what Tesla does. There, the negotiation mode must be done through concessionaires. In the case of Musk’s company, it owns the stores, but this, it seems, was not considered by the executive, who, in addition to the administrative headquarters, will also maintain a gigafactory in the city of Austin. However, at least politically, Musk seems more aligned with Greg Abbott, governor of the southern state.

(Image: Disclosure/Tesla)

Production will increase

Even with the removal of its headquarters in California, Tesla confirmed that it will improve production at the Fremont plant. According to Musk, the idea is to increase the production of cars by 50%, even with the difficulties imposed by the semiconductor crisis. Currently, the plant generates 746 thousand Model 3 and Model Y and more 19 thousand Model X and Model S.

Source: TechCrunch, The Verge

