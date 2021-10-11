in-a-controversial-decision,-tesla-announces-that-he-will-move-from-california

Tesla announced last week that it will change the location of its administrative headquarters, generating a lot of controversy and doubts. According to Elon Musk, the automaker’s CEO, the company will now be run from Austin, Texas, and no longer from Palo Alto, California. The decision, according to the executive, was to facilitate access for employees, but everything may have to do with other factors, such as policy and costs.

At a meeting with shareholders, Musk said that moving the headquarters to Austin will facilitate logistics for employees, who they won’t have to commute from home to work. However, even if this transfer for physical and structural reasons makes sense, the executive’s recent relationship with California authorities has raised other suspicions and doubts.

These doubts arose because, in the midst of the pandemic from covid-19, Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw its operations from California — including the plant in Fremont — for not agreeing with the local administration, which demanded the plant’s closure. At the time, the automaker created a kind of shelter for employees not to be contaminated and to continue working, something that was not accepted by the state government and even motivated a lawsuit by the company against the authorities.