arshad nadeem javelin controversy: Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem breaks silence on ruckus over Javelin, says – people are unnecessarily exaggerating the matter – maybe it was his favorite and he wanted to throw with it; says arshad nadeem on neeraj chopra javelin

Highlights

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan’s javelin throw athlete Arshad Nadeem has broken his silence over the ruckus surrounding the javelin throw competition of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He said that taking Javelin from Neeraj Chopra is not a big deal.

An interview of Neeraj Chopra was going viral on social media in which he said that his javelin was with Arshad Nadeem before the final of the Olympics. Both these players reached the final of the javelin throw of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Nadeem confirmed this during a conversation with Pakistan’s news channel Geo News. He told that Neeraj taking Javelin from him is correct.

According to Arshad Nadeem, ‘It is possible that this was Neeraj’s favorite javelin during practice and that is why he took this javelin from me. This is quite a common thing during competitions.

Neeraj, however, had further said that Arshad is a good player and taking inspiration from him will increase the attraction of people towards Javelin in Pakistan. Neeraj had recently said in an interview, ‘I was looking for my Javelin before the start of the finals. I was not getting that. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem walking with my javelin. I told him, ‘Brother this is my javelin, give it to me. I want to throw from it.’ Then he gave it back to me. That’s when you must have noticed that I threw my first throw in a hurry.

In a video released on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Neeraj said he was saddened by the controversy surrounding Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem’s use of his spear during the Tokyo Olympics and called it a “means to further a dirty agenda”. Requested not to make.

The 23-year-old army javelin thrower, who won India its first Olympic medal in athletics (gold in Tokyo in Tokyo), said one should not use his name to create controversy.