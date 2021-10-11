Instagram will issue an alert for teenagers to take a break from the platform

Instagram wants to encourage young people to take a break from using the platform to rest and minimize the network’s possible harmful impacts on teenagers. The app should add an alert to recommend pausing and avoid long story sessions, feed interactions and, more recently, screen scrolling with Reels.

  • Journal publishes studies on the negative impact of Instagram on teenagers
  • Facebook rebuts alleged negative impact of Instagram on teenagers
  • After criticism, Instagram Kids has development suspended by Facebook

According to the Vice President of Global Affairs at Facebook, Nick Clegg, the platform is expected to add other features designed to prevent the rampant consumption of Instagram. In an interview with CNN in the United States, the executive explained that one of the ideas is to communicate when the young person is focused on the same content repeatedly, which could be an indication of something unfavorable to the mind.

Research on Instagram itself revealed negative impacts of the network (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

It is still unclear whether there will be a consequence of taking a break or not. If there isn’t some kind of access blocking, it’s unlikely that an avid teenager will leave the network just because of a notification — it would be like showing the shocking images of the effects of cigarettes to a compulsive smoker. In fact, many young people already open up social media as a way to “take a break” from the routine of studies, extracurricular activities or even family problems.

It’s worth remembering that Instagram has a very strong culture of digital influencers: people who earn thousands or even millions of reais to promote products, sell services or share their perfectly constructed routine to generate engagement. Many people look up to this luxurious lifestyle, but the truth is that few will succeed, which causes frustration, depression and other illnesses linked to the mind.

Attempt to appease the tempers

This is another measure of the platform on the treadmill complaints about the negative influence on teenagers, especially girls, pointed out in internal surveys on Facebook itself. After a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal, the company defended itself against the accusations and stated that the service also has a positive side in exposing common problems of young people, as well as helping with psychological development.

One of the surveys revealed that 32% of teenagers felt bad about their bodies because of Instagram , while others blamed the network for developing cases of anxiety and depression.

Instagram sends alerts for teenagers to switch their accounts to private mode (Image: Playback/Instagram)

Instagram has indefinitely interrupted projects to launch a specific version aimed at children , whose focus would be to prevent the little ones from entering the main network too soon. This app would be exclusive for children under years old and would have several parenting tools, content filters and a custom-built algorithm for them—the network even started to require you to fill in the birthdate to avoid irregular registration.

Clegg did not provide a timeline for any of the promised resources, but confirmed that testing should start “soon”.

TikTok is ahead in this regard

TikTok is also the target of social pressure regarding the network’s impact on the mentality of children and teenagers, but it is ahead of its rival in terms of features . In August, the Chinese network tightened protections for teenagers by setting up under-age 100 profiles as private and avoid receiving direct messages from adults who are not among friends.

Another addition was the possibility to report and delete comments at once: profiles that make bullying, harassment or derogatory speeches can be blocked and reported in block — you can perform the action in up to 32 comments or accounts simultaneous. The goal is to empower profile owners, especially teenagers, and prevent the spread of hate on the network.

Similar to Instagram’s idea, TikTok already has a function displays a video of the official account with the recommendation to stop if the user has been in front of the cell phone for a long time. In addition, since 2020, a tool allows you to control the access time of young people by parents or guardians. TikTok’s Family Safety Mode lets you restrict who can send a direct message to your child, or even control what kind of content your kids can see when using the app.

Source: CNN, The Verge

