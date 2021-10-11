instagram-will-issue-an-alert-for-teenagers-to-take-a-break-from-the-platform

Instagram has indefinitely interrupted projects to launch a specific version aimed at children , whose focus would be to prevent the little ones from entering the main network too soon. This app would be exclusive for children under years old and would have several parenting tools, content filters and a custom-built algorithm for them—the network even started to require you to fill in the birthdate to avoid irregular registration.

Clegg did not provide a timeline for any of the promised resources, but confirmed that testing should start “soon”.

TikTok is ahead in this regard

TikTok is also the target of social pressure regarding the network’s impact on the mentality of children and teenagers, but it is ahead of its rival in terms of features . In August, the Chinese network tightened protections for teenagers by setting up under-age 100 profiles as private and avoid receiving direct messages from adults who are not among friends.

Another addition was the possibility to report and delete comments at once: profiles that make bullying, harassment or derogatory speeches can be blocked and reported in block — you can perform the action in up to 32 comments or accounts simultaneous. The goal is to empower profile owners, especially teenagers, and prevent the spread of hate on the network.

Similar to Instagram’s idea, TikTok already has a function displays a video of the official account with the recommendation to stop if the user has been in front of the cell phone for a long time. In addition, since 2020, a tool allows you to control the access time of young people by parents or guardians. TikTok’s Family Safety Mode lets you restrict who can send a direct message to your child, or even control what kind of content your kids can see when using the app.

Source: CNN, The Verge