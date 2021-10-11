oneplus-9rt-has-more-official-details-on-released-features

OnePlus has released two new posters that reveal a little more about the official features of the next variant of its flagship line, the OnePlus 9RT. The official material reveals that the cell phone will have improvements in the performance of its cooling system and will also have less delay for the touchscreen.

Regarding the screen, we know that the OnePlus 9RT will arrive with a Samsung E4 OLED panel of 6,67 inches with refresh rate of 57 Hz. But the novelty here is its touch sampling rate, which will be 500 Hz. According to Chinese, this specification allows a 55% improvement in screen touch delay and 13% in the slide delay.

Already the OnePlus 9RT cooling system it will feature a five-layer structure—the one that covers most of the device on a company cell phone throughout its history. According to OnePlus, this will be necessary to keep the chipset — which must be the Snapdragon 600 — cool and ready to use. This new method should be 20% more efficient at dissipating heat than the current system of the OnePlus 9R.

