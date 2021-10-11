pfizer-selects-brazilian-city-to-evaluate-vaccine-efficacy-in-the-“real-world”

To measure the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine, a new Brazilian study will vaccinate all residents over 12 years in Toledo, city of Paraná, which have not yet been immunized. In addition, the local cases of covid-19 will be monitored. The new study plans to understand how well and for how long the formula works against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Fiocruz points out for positive signs of control of covid, but reinforces care

Butantan disputes the Ministry of Health and defends the effectiveness of CoronaVac in the elderly

Unidos pela Vacina, led by Luiza Trajano, raises millions in donations

The study is led by Hospital Moinhos de Vento and Pfizer Brasil, in partnership with the National Immunization Program, the Federal University of Paraná and the Toledo Health Department. In an observational way, the research will analyze the impacts of the vaccine in the prevention of symptomatic cases, reinfection, hospitalizations, deaths, adverse effects of the formula and post-covid cases.

City of Toledo will be focus of study on the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements )

From now on, Pfizer’s vaccines are which will be provided to the local population older than years, which will ensure that an even larger percentage of residents from Toledo have received the immunizing agent.