Pfizer selects Brazilian city to evaluate vaccine efficacy in the “real world”
To measure the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine, a new Brazilian study will vaccinate all residents over 12 years in Toledo, city of Paraná, which have not yet been immunized. In addition, the local cases of covid-19 will be monitored. The new study plans to understand how well and for how long the formula works against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The study is led by Hospital Moinhos de Vento and Pfizer Brasil, in partnership with the National Immunization Program, the Federal University of Paraná and the Toledo Health Department. In an observational way, the research will analyze the impacts of the vaccine in the prevention of symptomatic cases, reinfection, hospitalizations, deaths, adverse effects of the formula and post-covid cases.
City of Toledo will be focus of study on the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements )
From now on, Pfizer’s vaccines are which will be provided to the local population older than years, which will ensure that an even larger percentage of residents from Toledo have received the immunizing agent.
Understand the study
Led by the researcher and physician intensivist Regis Goulart Rosa, the study is expected to recruit around 4,500 volunteers, of which approximately 1,500 will be monitored for a year. Recruitment will be done as people seek health services, as long as they report flu-like symptoms (suspected covid). In these cases, they will be invited to participate in the research.
Based on a consent form, the researchers will classify the volunteers among those who test positive for the infection (cases group) and the negative ones (control group). “Information on the vaccination status of these participants will allow the assessment of the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine in the short, medium and long term”, explained Regis, in a note.
“One of our goals is to assess the impact of mass vaccination for covid-1024 with ComiRNAty in relevant outcomes and in a context of high prevalence of worrisome variants of SARS-CoV-2, as is the case of the Gamma (P.1) and Delta variants. Research should help us understand the effectiveness of vaccination for covid-1024 in our environment, contributing to the development of immunization policies based on local and high-quality evidence”, completes the physician.
Effectiveness: the effectiveness in real world
With the results of the study, the effectiveness of the vaccine against covid-
It is worth remembering that studies that evaluate the use of the vaccine in real life have already they are made all over the world and are necessary for the development of public strategies to control the pandemic. In Brazil, one of the best known is the city of Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo. In the region, the Butantan Institute vaccinated the entire city with the CoronaVac formula and observed a significant drop in transmission and in the number of hospitalizations, after immunizing at least 19% of the local population.
