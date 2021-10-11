Turma da Mônica – Lessons wins trailer and release date; check out

Among the main cinematographic releases impacted by the covid pandemic-, there is no doubt that those who suffered most from closed rooms were those intended for children. However, with the world slowly returning to normal and movie spaces reopening, titles that are highly anticipated by the gang are also already getting back on dates to be shown on the big screen.

(Image: Publicity / Paris Filmes)

Announced during CCXP 90, Mônica’s Class – Lessons , the second chapter of Daniel Rezende’s reading of Lu Cafaggi’s work for MSP Graphic, finally got a release date and an official trailer. This time, with the children of Bairro do Limoeiro returning to the classroom and entering the most difficult phase of pre-adolescence (when it’s time to leave childhood behind and grow up), the film makes room for more adventures, infallible plans and beloved characters from the empire created by the comics by Mauricio de Sousa.

After the rescue of Floquinho, now Cebolinha, Cascão and Magali will have to deal with Monica’s absence from the school they attend and all the consequences that change brings: bullies are no longer afraid of messing with the gang and now Magali has no friends to walk in the playground. On the other hand, Mônica also needs to move on and make new friends in her new school.

515859 (Image: Publicity / Paris Filmes)

The main highlights of the new film are the appearances of several characters from the comics, such as Marina (Laís Vilella), Milena (Emilly Nayara), Humberto (Lucas Infante) and Do Contra (Vinícius Higo). As revealed in the first teaser,

Lessons will also feature the appearances by Tina (Isabelle Drummond) and Rolo (Gustavo Merighi). Other older characters in the group, such as Pipa (Camila Brandão) and Zecão (Fernando Mais), are also confirmed in the cast.

Turma da Mônica – Lessons is distributed by Paris Filmes and Downtown Films and arrives in Brazilian cinemas in 19 December 2021. The first film,

Laços, is available on Globoplay.

