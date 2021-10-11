far-cry-6:-animal-protection-ngo-asks-for-removal-of-cockfighting

Far Cry 6 has a Tekken-esque cockfighting minigame. 🐔💥🐓

The practice, as is also reinforced by Alicia, puts animals in a violent and cruel situation, as they spur them (something similar to a horn on the paw, used for the animal’s self-defense) is sharpened, and often humans put razors and other blades on the limb to further injure the other rooster’s skin and bones.

“PETA Latino calls on Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible mini game with one that does not glorify cruelty”, concludes the NGO document.

In Brazil, the cockfight is prohibited by law since 2021, in Decree No. .100, sanctioned by the president of the time, Jânio Quadros. In Article 1 of the norm, it is stated that “it is prohibited throughout the national territory to carry out or promote ‘cockfights’ or any other fights between animals of the same species or of different species”.

Far Cry 6 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S.