Far Cry 6: Animal protection NGO asks for removal of cockfighting
Far Cry 6 premiered on October 6th, which has led many people to discover that clandestine cockfights do part of the game’s mini games. The fact generated many discussions on the internet and also caught the attention of PETA (People for the Ethics in the Treatment of Animals, in free translation), a well-known North American NGO. In a public statement, the association says that turning this into a game is far from innovative.
With information from PETA Latino and the Chamber of Deputies
PETA Latino’s senior manager, Alicia Aguayo, states in the document that “transforming a bloody and horrible sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game is far from being a real innovation, as today’s society opposes strongly force animals to fight to the death.”
Far Cry 6 has a Tekken-esque cockfighting minigame. 🐔💥🐓
Here’s some gameplay on the hardest difficulty level. pic.twitter.com/0ZX5Q3mJKw
— IGN (@IGN) October 6, 2021
The practice, as is also reinforced by Alicia, puts animals in a violent and cruel situation, as they spur them (something similar to a horn on the paw, used for the animal’s self-defense) is sharpened, and often humans put razors and other blades on the limb to further injure the other rooster’s skin and bones.
“PETA Latino calls on Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible mini game with one that does not glorify cruelty”, concludes the NGO document.
In Brazil, the cockfight is prohibited by law since 2021, in Decree No. .100, sanctioned by the president of the time, Jânio Quadros. In Article 1 of the norm, it is stated that “it is prohibited throughout the national territory to carry out or promote ‘cockfights’ or any other fights between animals of the same species or of different species”.
Far Cry 6 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S.