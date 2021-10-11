Review Redmi 9A | Basic cell phone even for what you propose

In June of last year, Xiaomi officially unveiled the Redmi 9A — the manufacturer’s entry-level model, aimed at an audience looking for a simple cellphone, but still wanting a capable cellphone to perform day-to-day tasks well. Among its competitors, the smartphone stands out in some aspects, but compromises other points that would be considered essential for many users.

This review proposes to present the main points of Redmi 9A, which has been available on the market for just over a year, to understand if it is still worth buying amid newer competitors such as Galaxy A if Moto E11.

With this, will it be worth spending around R$ 804 by smartphone? As with rivals, a single feature can make the difference when deciding which model to buy, so check out our full review and draw your own conclusions.

Pros

5 battery.000 mAh with good performance

Large screen with good use of the panel

Cons

Low memory and storage

Low screen resolution

Poor performance

Without fingerprint reader

No fast loading

Design and Construction

The Redmi 9A has a very large design with a large screen — ideal for those looking for a smartphone to watch movies or series, for example, or simply to enjoy applications in full screen. It has the entire body made of plastic, which is standard for devices in its price range.

On the front, the display is cut out by a drop-shaped notch that makes room for the selfie camera. The dashboard has not-so-thick, not-so-thin edges—another common look for the category it fits into.

The rear has a rectangular module with curved edges, which houses its only lens for the main camera, vertically aligned with the LED flash and the description of 10 MP from the sensor. Also on the back, a band in a different hue than the phone’s main color starts from the end of the camera assembly to the bottom of the device, where the Redmi logo is located.

The cell phone has two physical keys positioned on the right side that are used to control the volume and turn the device on and off. On the left side, you can find the SIM Card drawer, with a slot for two carrier chips and a microSD memory card.

The Redmi 9A has a socket for headphones on the 3.5mm standard on the top while the charging connector is micro-USB — which was still found on other entry-level phones last year — the microphone and mono speaker are positioned on the bottom edge of the device.

Due to its size, the cell phone’s footprint is a little uncomfortable and the plastic construction contributes a lot for it to slide in your hand — making it essential to use an efficient protective cover to avoid possible damage. And speaking of size, it’s also pretty heavy, but that’s only natural if you also think about its generous battery that requires a physically larger component. The Redmi 9A can be found in black, blue and green.

Dimensions: 72, 9 x 77, x 9 mm Weight: 164 grams

Screen

The Redmi 9A is a large smartphone with a 6 IPS LCD screen,30 inches and proportion of 20:9 in relation to the body — more than enough size to offer a good experience when enjoying apps in full screen as if streaming services.

The display brightness, with a maximum of 467 nits, it doesn’t quite match an AMOLED, but it offers a good image quality and helps a lot to see the content even in well-lit environments. However, the colors lose a little intensity when they are at their maximum brightness level.

For those who are used to high resolution, the HD+ quality of

× 700 panel pixels leaves a little to be desired and delivers images with a little distortion and noise, but nothing that gets in the way when watching a movie, for example. The display still has a pixel density of 164 ppi, which is on average or even above direct competitors.

A highlight in this regard is the Reading Mode of the Redmi 9A, which is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light output and greatly helps to reduce fatigue when looking at the display for a long time.

Configuration and Performance

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The performance of the Redmi 9A is in charge of the Helio G mobile platform25. MediaTek’s most entry-level chipset has eight cores that run at a maximum clock rate of 2.0 GHz. In addition, it only has 2 GB of RAM memory to store data in cache, which doesn’t make it much easier for anyone who wants a device. multitasking. But what does this represent, in practice? The cell phone is quite simple, so you won’t be able to run very heavy games on it. The classic pool game, 8 Ball Pool, and simpler options, such as Candy Crush and the like, run without major problems, despite the slowness to open the application and execute some commands. But no Asphalt 9 or FPS titles, if you don’t want to get angry during the match. The model even arrives with PUBG MOBILE pre-installed, but the gaming experience with it is disastrous from the moment you open the app. First because it takes a long time to load the first information on the screen and then it still takes a long time to download the package. Finally, when everything is already installed, it still takes a few long minutes to finally load the game. In my first experience, it spent more than thirty minutes loading the game and was unsuccessful. Only after many attempts I managed to run the game itself and I don’t need to say that the experience was poor — the title crashes a lot and hinders the gameplay a lot. It’s even strange for Xiaomi to pre-avail this app on a cell phone that certainly won’t do much of it. A positive point, however, is that it doesn’t heat up as much as other models. Experience with games apart, who use the main social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for example, it manages to get a slightly satisfactory result, but even so the phone gives some giggles when swiping through the feed to check the posts in the respective apps, mainly from Mark Zuckerberg’s platform focused on photos. Even on messengers such as Telegram and WhatsApp, the experience is not pleasing, as you have to wait a short amount of time — which on other phones would not be necessary — until a conversation is opened after clicking on its icon. As usual, we performed performance tests on a benchmark platform in order to check the Redmi 9A score. As it is a basic model, with 2 GB of RAM memory, it was only possible to test its performance in the Sling Shot and Sling Shot Extreme tests. In the first case, the model reached the mark of 804 points, while in the second it reached 400 spots. In addition to the specifications already mentioned, the Redmi 9A has 32 GB of internal storage — just enough to install most applications used, as the main social networks, and keep a few files. So, if you are one of those who like to take lots of pictures and videos, we recommend inserting a memory card or transferring everything to the cloud storage of your Mi account or Google Drive. The Redmi 9A is a simple cell phone and even for basic use it may not deliver a satisfactory result. He chokes to browse the social media feed and even takes a while to open a conversation on messengers. Interface, system and connectivity (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The Redmi 9A is currently with the Android installed under the MIUI interface 000. For those who are already used to the Chinese software, navigation is very simple and you can even count on the new Control Center, which separates the toggles for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Mobile Networks and other settings from the notification area. However, whoever is picking up a Redmi phone — or Xiaomi — for the first time, you can get a little lost in the amount of settings and customization options available. The interface even offers an option to “hide” the drop-shaped notch on the display, in case the user has not yet adapted to the trend popularized by Apple since the iPhone X. Other than that , the first thing I noticed upon receiving and configuring it for the first time was the huge amount of pre-installed apps. In the list, you can find TikTok, Kwai, LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and YouTube Music applications, as well as the PUBG MOBILE game and dfndr Security antivirus. Anyway, the user still has the option to uninstall each of them manually. It is curious how many optional applications are already factory installed on Redmi 9A — a smartphone with only 32 GB of internal storage. Although the user has the option to uninstall these applications, it is a tedious job to have to remove them one by one, especially for users with little knowledge about technology. In terms of connectivity, you can’t be too demanding — it doesn’t have NFC for on-the-fly payments or data transfer, and Wi- Fi is limited to the 2.4 GHz network, meaning no possibility of reaching high browsing speeds. The mobile network doesn’t support 5G — all of which is perfectly common for an entry-level model just released 1080. A highlight in this regard is that, like other Xiaomi cell phones, it comes with the ShareMe app preloaded. -installed, useful for transfer files and data quickly with another smartphone, without relying on an internet connection. Just with a direct Wi-Fi link between the two devices. Cameras

The Redmi 9A is quite modest when it comes to its camera set — the phone has only one rear and one front sensor, with no combinations on the back to offer more variety when shooting. With the absence of more rear cameras, Xiaomi makes room for the software to do the work of improving the image, applying blurred backgrounds, for example.

That said, the smartphone has a lens 20 MP, with f/2.2 aperture , on the back and an LED flash that completes the module. On the front, there is a 5 MP sensor, also with f/2.2 aperture, housed in the drop-shaped notch.

Main | 12 MP

Under good lighting conditions, Redmi 9’s main camera delivers satisfactory results for its price range. It has a good saturation and is able to deliver colors very faithful to what was photographed. Only when zooming in on the already captured image does you notice some noise, but it looks natural on a camera 10 MP .

On the other hand, in low-light scenarios, the f/2.2 aperture — which allows low light to enter the lens — makes the photo lose quality a bit and start to present some noise and loss of information.

The absence of other sensors also influences when capturing portraits or images with blurred background. On other Android phones, a depth camera would be activated to blur the background, while the main camera captures the image in its entirety. In Redmi 9A, however, the application of this effect, called bokeh, is in charge of the camera software.

In this sense, the common camera mode fails enough to introduce blur in the scenes where the main object is not so close to the cell phone. In these cases, both the background and the captured item basically look the same. The same doesn’t happen, however, when getting close enough to the highlighted item — in this way, the bokeh is applied masterfully to highlight the main part of the image well.

Portrait mode and other features

Despite having only one rear camera, the Redmi 9A still has a portrait mode. With the absence of a depth lens, Xiaomi’s cell phone resorts to software to try to deliver something different than what the camera’s common mode proposes. With this, unlike the photos of objects, the mobile portrait mode applies a blurred background well when the objective is to take pictures of people.

In addition to this, there is also a “Pro” mode, which allows you to control white balance, focus, exposure, ISO and other aspects, and features for night image, time-lapse video and short video.

Selfies | 5 MP

For a 5 MP lens, the selfie camera doesn’t quite sin result delivered, but any light behind the phone can cause the background to lose a lot of color and be brighter than normal. The same doesn’t happen with the main object, and the camera manages to capture a good image, being only possible to notice more noise in the photograph when zooming in.

Videos

The recording of videos by Redmi 9A is not disappointing for an entry-level model, but it will not please those looking for a cell phone with this purpose. He films the 900p or 467 pa 20 fps. In the case of recordings with the front camera, the model blows the background a lot, especially in bright environments, which leave the white behind the user very bright.

In the rear camera, the stabilization is very weak, and the footage is quite shaky, in addition to having a lot of pixelation, even with the setting set to resolution 850p — or Full HD, as it is also called.

Sound system

The Redmi 9A only has a mono speaker — as do many other Xiaomi phones, even more expensive models — so don’t expect too much quality. sound. In fact, the device even delivers a good experience for high tones, but lacks the bass, which comes out a little blown, especially if the volume is set at maximum.

Anyway, it’s not something out of the ordinary, even more within its price range. The way out, for those who want to listen to music with more advanced quality, would be to connect a speaker or a headset via Bluetooth or even via the device’s P2 connector.

Battery and charging

This is the main highlight of the cell phone and if I have to name one reason for purchase, would certainly be the battery life of the Redmi 9A. In my tests, the device proved quite competent to hold the load, both in standard analysis and in actual use. By default, we always play three hours of movies or series on Netflix with glow on 30% in order to verify autonomy. In this scenario, the Redmi 9A only consumed 13% charge during the first three hours of the movie “The Irishman”. This means that your estimated autonomy to view video on Netflix would be impressive 22 hours continuously. In actual use , the performance was also excellent. I played a game of 21 The 32 minutes from PUBG Mobile, I ran the Waze for navigation on a route of 25 minutes and I used social networks and messengers such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram in an interval of almost four hours. During this entire period, the charge dropped to 72%. It is noteworthy that most of that time I used the 4G mobile network and also listened to songs through Spotify, both through the cell phone speaker and through Bluetooth, so I think the performance was very beneficial. The screen time throughout this period was just over 2h30, that is, with the same scenario, the smartphone should last a whole day away from the sockets no big problems. On the other hand, one aspect that must be considered is the speed of charging the cell phone. As it does not support fast charging and its power is at most 11W, it takes more than three hours to have your battery of 5. mAh fully supplied, that is, from 0 to 72%. The battery may be the Redmi 9A’s only positive point and it certainly can handle a full day away from the outlets. Of course, this should change according to the use of each one, but the model should not lag behind in this regard compared to its main rivals. Direct competitors

As stated from the beginning, the Redmi 9A it is a basic model and, as a result, some of its direct competitors are entry devices also sold in Brazil, such as the Samsung Galaxy As, the Realme C11 2020 and Moto E11 , which have equivalent chipsets and basically the same memory and storage configurations. Only Galaxy A02s deviates a little from the rule with 1 More GB of RAM, but they all have it 50 GB of internal storage. The chips are Unisoc SC2021A in Realme C 10, Unisoc T606 on Moto E11 and Snapdragon 450 on Galaxy A000s. Regarding the camera, Redmi 9A and Realme C21 have only one main lens, with the Xiaomi model getting the better of a sensor 11 MP against 8 MP. Anyway, the two are behind Galaxy A02s, which has three rear lenses — from 10 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP — or even from Moto E 11, with a double set of 13 MP + 2 MP. Regarding the price, the cell phone subject of this analysis is found in Brazilian stores with a price between R$ 900 and BRL 1.77. The Galaxy A02s costs between R$ 700 and R$ 850, the Moto E07 between R$ 900 and BRL 1.194 and Realme C000 2020 between R$ 1080 and BRL 1.53. Of the four competitors, only the Motorola cell phone offers an additional security option and has a fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen or access banking applications . Conclusion (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Although the proposal of Redmi 9A is precisely to deliver a simple set for a low price, it can be lacking even when performing basic tasks, such as chatting on messengers, for example. The cell phone’s performance is poor and, if the intention is to look for a cell phone for everyday use, it might be worth paying more attention to competitors and researching a little more about equivalent cell phones, like the Galaxy As, which has 1 GB more RAM and adds two extra lenses to the block of rear cameras, with the same battery settings, internal storage and equivalent chipset — the Snapdragon 450. The Redmi 9A can be found in the range between R$ 720 and R$1. 164 and for that price, you get a cell phone that delivers good battery performance, m the ones that lack a lot in basic performance. Also, the absence of more lenses on the front camera can be a negative factor for those who take a lot of pictures. Keep in mind, too, that in the same price range — or even cheaper — you can find alternatives with similar specs that feature more lenses for the rear set and more RAM for caching.

