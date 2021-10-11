apple-watch-7-only-achieves-fast-charging-with-new-magnetic-cable

The new Apple Watch Series 7 was announced and its main news is the larger screen and loading 15% faster than the previous generation. It holds an interesting secret to ultra-high-speed wireless data transfer technology, potentially exclusive to official Apple support. But even fast charging arrives with a few at least bureaucratic details that also need a closer look.

Fast charging promises 80% battery in 15 minutes of outlet, but can only be reached with the official cable that comes with the product. In other words, using the cables that came in the box up to the Apple Watch Series 6 will mean slower charging. It also needs to be used with an official Apple power supply of at least 5 W.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple) The good news is that at least the cable is still included for free in the Apple Watch set. But those who like to have a spare accessory may be frustrated with the impossibility of taking advantage of one of the product’s improvements with an older accessory. Anyone who is buying a new cable, should be careful to purchase the updated model. Although Apple has discontinued the old version, retailers can still sell it from purchased stock. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

503360

The price of the new cable, separately, is R$ 319 in Brazil. It can even be used in older versions of the Apple Watch — but it won’t load them faster.

It’s worth remembering that last week the Apple Watch 7 won approval and price in Brazil. Its availability, however, is still unknown. Even in the US they will be released long after the new iPhone 15, iPad Mini 6, and iPad 9.

These delays and wrong predictions by insiders make some suspect that the model was an “improvement” by the company for failing to complete the tests of the Apple Watch actually designed for 503360. Such comments are assumptions, but the fact is that the Series 7 processor remained the same as the Series 6.

The new Apple cell phones will have pre-sales started in Brazil next Friday (15). It’s quite likely that with the arrival of Series 7, Series 6 will be discontinued — as it happened in the US. So, in case the upgrades haven’t caught your attention, you’ll still be able to easily find Series 3 and Watch SE.

Source: Tech Radar