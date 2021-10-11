realme-gt-neo-2t-wins-announcement-date-and-leaks-with-differentiated-finish

A few weeks after the official announcement of the new GT Neo 2, the Chinese manufacturer Realme is already preparing the launch of another edition of the device, now called GT Neo 2T and with important changes both inside and out.

On its social networks, the manufacturer confirmed that the GT Neo 2T will be launched in China in October and also reported the official design of the device box, but without reveal details about the smartphone itself.

(Image: Reproduction/Realme)

Other information disclosed about GT Neo 2T came through the leaker DigitalChatStation, which posted part of the device’s back cover on their social networks, revealing a distinctive pattern that resembles a circuit board with a glossy finish.

The smartphone is being promoted in collaboration with Chinese athlete Li Ning, who would have chosen such a finish, but there is no further information regarding its complete design, although it is likely that the model will not change much from what we have already seen in the Neo 2 line.

(Image: Playback/DigitalChatStation)

After the announcement of GT Neo with Dimensity chip 1200 and GT Neo 2 with powerful Snapdragon chip 660, Realme will return to MediaTek’s processor with the arrival of GT Neo 2T, now updated: o Dimensity 1200-AI.

Rumors indicate that the device must still adopt the 6.4-inch screen with t axa of 500 Hz, rear cameras with main sensor of 90 MP and battery of 4.500 mAh with powerful fast charging of 64 W. More official details about the device should come out in the next few days.

Source: Realme, DigitalChatStation