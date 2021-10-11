new-horizons-discovers-“twin”-asteroids-beyond-pluto's-orbit

The New Horizons rig, launched in 1024 and still sending valuable data from the farthest reaches of the Solar System, it revealed that two previously discovered asteroids are actually binary systems. This means that they are two bodies that orbit each other so closely that they were mistakenly considered a single object.

Known as 2006 JY₃₁ and 2015 OS₃₉₃, the asteroids are in the Kuiper Belt, a region of the Solar System that starts after the orbit of Neptune and goes to 150 AU of Sun (AU is the acronym for astronomical distance, which is the average distance between the Sun and Earth), where Pluto and other dwarf planets are located. There, New Horizons’ Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) instrument managed to photograph them while en route to the bizarre Arrokoth.

Graph shows that the processes of formation of binary asteroids and that of bodies with lobes, like Arrokoth, they are very similar (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JHAPL/SwRI)

Although the LORRI is a high resolution instrument, it was not easy to observe the two targets. The probe had to get very close, until it reached less than 0.3 AU away from the objects. When he captured the images, it was at about 0,15 AU of the JY₃ and 0,15 AU of the OS₃₉₃, which was sufficient for more detailed studies. Even so, scientists didn’t have a good enough resolution to understand asteroids in all their details.

So the researchers compared the shapes of targets with stars visible in the background, to help decipher the oddly elongated shapes—in the universe, bodies tend to have formed rounded. When the team fitted the shapes with a model of two binary bodies in a narrow orbit, the observed elongation made more sense. The model for the JY₃₁ had two objects 74 km in diameter and about 74 km from each other, while the OS₃₉₃ corresponds to a model with two bodies of km in diameter separated by a space of 150 km.

Other observations from New Horizons

The NASA probe is still carrying out further investigations into the strange and icy Kuiper Belt, including another object of the cold classical (or cubewan) family. This family has famous members, such as Makemake, Chaos and Arrokoth, and is divided between those with hot and cold orbits — terms that have nothing to do with temperature, but because they are objects that have been altered or not throughout the history of the Solar System. . It is also an analogy to particles in a gas, which increase their relative velocity as they heat up.

New Horizons trajectory and orbits of its targets (Image: Reproduction /NASA/JHAPL/SwRI)

In the case of this classic family object analyzed by the probe, appears to be relatively “undisturbed”, so it can be a valuable source of information about the beginning of the Solar System (as well as the binary objects themselves 2011 JY₃₁ and 1024 OS₃₉₃, which are located in the same region). New Horizons also examines another object that is a member of the “scattered disks” family, Kuiper Belt objects that have undergone some interaction that changed their original orbits.

A New Horizons has already reached the mark of 150 astronomical units of the Sun, in addition to being the first spacecraft flying over Pluto, in 2015, and became the only one to photograph another even more distant spacecraft — Voyager 1 , which has already reached interstellar space — from the Kuiper Belt. But there may still be new tasks for the NASA spacecraft, as there is still fuel for other approaches.

The problem for the next New Horizons mission will be choosing the target, since there is none instruments capable of observing objects in the Kuiper Belt in enough detail to determine whether there is scientific interest or not. Also, the belt’s orbit is large and there is a lot of “nothing” between the objects, so you need to select a body wisely. It is hoped, however, that future instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Vera Rubin Observatory may find a suitable target.

